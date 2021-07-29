Andor Health Partners with athenahealth's Marketplace Program to Configure and Orchestrate Virtual Health Experiences

ORLANDO, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health , the company that harnesses machine and human intelligence to configure and orchestrate the way care teams connect and collaborate, today announced a partnership with athenahealth , Inc. through the company's Marketplace program. As part of the athenahealth® Marketplace , ThinkAndor® is now available to athenahealth's growing network of healthcare providers to configure discrete workflows to enable a wide range of virtual health experiences.

ThinkAndor establishes a framework to develop a consistent virtual health experience for athenahealth users by creating a unified virtual healthcare strategy:

Virtual Health Enablement – Integrate patient and clinical information from source systems, including Athena Clinicals, securely into virtual visits.

Virtual Team Communication – Invite and collaborate on-demand with other care team members.

Virtual Community Collaboration – Send admission, discharge, and transfer alerts ensuring 100% compliance with the CMS interoperability rule.

Virtual Rounding – Configure rounding workflows to manage patient populations at the bedside or at home.

Virtual Assistant – Use the ThinkAndor Virtual Assistant to initiate virtual sessions and complete necessary intake information including payment.

Forest Hill Family Health Associates of Newark, New Jersey purchased ThinkAndor through the athenahealth Marketplace to enhance capabilities as a virtual health provider. "Forest Hill has a commitment to providing quality care which includes robust virtual health capabilities," said Dr. Thomas Ortiz, medical director, Forest Hill Family Health Associates. "We selected ThinkAndor to allow us to easily configure athenahealth workflows and provide a tailored waiting room and AI assistant to support patients and clinicians during virtual visits."

"As it becomes more ubiquitous, Andor seeks to make virtual health simple, sustainable, and efficient," said Raj Toleti, CEO, Andor Health. "Our debut on athenahealth Marketplace allows thousands of organizations to easily configure athenahealth products with ThinkAndor and brings a sustainable virtual health strategy to the entire athenahealth customer base."

athenahealth is a network-enabled, results-oriented software and services company that offers medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination services for hospital and ambulatory clients nationwide. The company's vision is to build a thriving ecosystem that delivers accessible, high-quality, and sustainable healthcare for all. As a Marketplace partner, Andor Health joins a community of innovated, like-minded healthcare professionals who are looking to bring best-in-class solutions to the athenahealth provider base.

To learn more about ThinkAndor, please visit Andor Health's product listing page on the Marketplace.

About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About athenahealth Marketplace

The athenahealth Marketplace, the largest EHR app store, is where athenahealth customers find innovative healthcare IT solutions that extend athenahealth services and allow customers to create highly tailored user experiences. Customers use Marketplace partner solutions to boost practice efficiency, increase patient satisfaction, and engage patients in their own care. The Marketplace has more than 250 solutions across 60 categories that are seamlessly integrated with athenaNet, athenahealth's network-enabled platform through which the company offers medical records, revenue cycle, patient engagement, and care coordination service offerings.

