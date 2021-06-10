Andor Health Partners with Caregility to Bring AI Enhancements to Caregility's Virtual Care Platform

ORLANDO, Fla., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andor Health, a healthcare technology company that harnesses machine and human intelligence to change the way care teams connect and collaborate, announces a partnership with Caregility, a clinical collaboration and communications company dedicated to delivering virtual care to wherever the patient is located. The partnership brings ThinkAndor® functionality into the Caregility Virtual Care Platform, to orchestrate a seamless process for the entire virtual visit experience, from the initial scheduling through the post visit follow-up.

Through the integration, Caregility customers can use ThinkAndor® virtual assistant to configure virtual visit experiences for providers and patients, while also providing access to patient information for providers through voice or text commands. The virtual assistant brings the requested patient information straight into the virtual visit without needing to switch over to the patient information source. The virtual assistant also pushes critical notifications to care teams in real-time, as well as recommends notes and tasks that can be saved back to a medical record.

"Virtual Health is best served when providers can extend traditional telehealth models through use of team and community collaboration tools, and virtual rounding and remote patient monitoring solutions to pull clinical context into every interaction," said Raj Toleti, Chairman and CEO of Andor Health. "We look forward to working with Caregility to help care teams improve and automate virtual care workflows to serve patients better by securely bringing in patient data from source systems."

"The goal of the partnership is to improve patient and provider experience with virtual care delivery across the care continuum, ultimately optimizing patient outcomes," said Mike Brandofino, President and COO of Caregility. "Through this collaboration with Andor Health we believe that the virtual care delivery is a step closer to matching, if not exceeding, the in-person care experience."

To see a demonstration of the integrated solution within the Caregility Virtual Care Platform, contact Andor Health at [email protected] or https://www.andorhealth.com/contactUs.html.

About Andor Health

At Andor Health, our mission is to change the way care teams connect and collaborate. By harnessing machine and human intelligence, our cloud-based platform unlocks data stored in electronic medical records to deliver real-time actionable intelligence to care teams – both inside and outside of their enterprise. By optimizing communication workflows, our solutions accelerate time to treatment, decrease clinician burnout, and drive better patient outcomes. For more information, visit Andor Health or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Caregility

Caregility (www.caregility.com) is dedicated to supporting the delivery of care to wherever the patient is located through the use of the Caregility Virtual Care Platform. Designated as the #1 2021 Best in KLAS Virtual Care Platform (Non-EMR), Caregility's core telehealth offering is a purpose-built ecosystem for the entire healthcare continuum. The Caregility Virtual Care Platform provides secure, reliable two-way audio and video communication designed for any device and clinical workflow, in both inpatient and outpatient settings. Today, Caregility supports more than 2 million video sessions annually and has deployed over 9,000 access point of care systems across the US. From critical and acute, to urgent and emergent, to post-acute and ambulatory, and to the home, Caregility is helping transform the delivery of patient care everywhere. Follow Caregility on LinkedIn or on Twitter at @caregility.

