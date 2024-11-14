András Szakonyi named CEO of Ferrovial's Digital Infrastructure Division

Nov 14, 2024

This division targets the high-growth data center market, building on a decade of successful projects for industry leaders

AMSTERDAM, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferrovial, a leading global infrastructure company, announces the appointment of András Szakonyi as CEO of Digital Infrastructure. Szakonyi brings deep sector expertise, both in data centers and sustainable AI cloud solutions. As divisional CEO, he will strengthen and expand Ferrovial's presence in a growing sector where it has been developing projects for multinational leaders for more than 10 years in Europe and the Americas. 

András Szakonyi
"Ferrovial brings distinctive expertise in complex data center construction projects. Our proven track record of engineering excellence and value creation positions us well to expand our role as a global investor and developer of digital infrastructure. We welcome András's leadership in driving our continued success and innovation in this strategic area," said Ignacio Madridejos, CEO of Ferrovial.

The Digital Infrastructure Division will identify investment opportunities to develop high-value projects in this sector.  

András Szakonyi holds an MBA in Finance and Economics from Corvinus University in Budapest and is a graduate of INSEAD Business School's LEAP (Leadership Excellence through Awareness and Practice Program).

During his extensive professional experience, he has held various international leadership positions. He started his career as a finance professional at General Electric, where he spent six years leading different finance functions in the United States. 

Afterward, he spent 21 years in multiple senior leadership roles at Iron Mountain (IRM), a global listed B2B service company based in Boston focusing on data centers and information management services. He played a key role in building Iron Mountain's data center business in his role as global COO. 

Since 2020, he has been a member of the Supervisory Board and Audit Committee of Magyar Telekom (Subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom), a leading Hungarian information and communications technology company.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial is one of the world's leading infrastructure companies. The Company operates in more than 15 countries and has a workforce of over 24,000 worldwide. Ferrovial is triple listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the Spanish Stock Exchanges and Nasdaq and is a member of Spain's blue-chip IBEX 35 index. It is part of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index and FTSE4Good, and all its operations are conducted in compliance with the principles of the UN Global Compact, which the Company adopted in 2002. 

SOURCE Ferrovial

