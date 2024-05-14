Andrea Johnston Joins Truckstop as Chief Revenue Officer

BOISE, Idaho, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Truckstop is pleased to announce Andrea Johnston joined the leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Johnston is responsible for sales, marketing, and customer success. She will drive Truckstop's go-to-market strategies, ensuring the delivery of great products, services, and tools to customers.

Andrea Johnston, Chief Revenue Officer, Truckstop

With over 30 years of international experience in B2B sales, customer success, and business development, Johnston brings a wealth of expertise to Truckstop. Most recently, she served as the Chief Revenue Officer at Alludo (formerly known as Corel), and prior to that, she held the position of Chief Operating Officer at OpenTable.

"I am thrilled to join the Truckstop team to help provide excellent solutions and services to carriers, brokers, and shippers," said Johnston. "In many ways, our mission is similar to several of the companies that I have worked for over my career, and I am passionate about empowering our customers to become even more successful."

"Andrea's wealth of experience as a sales and operations leader, coupled with her impressive history as a revenue strategist at multiple SaaS companies, makes her the ideal executive for this position," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "We look forward to leveraging her expertise of building high-growth teams that deliver exceptional products, analytics, and value."

Additionally, Johnston serves as an advisor to several tech startups, assisting them in activating their go-to-market plans.

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

