Truckstop Introduces New Broker Product Offerings to Enhance Trust, Confidence and Security Within Their Business

BOISE, Idaho, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the TIA 2024 Capital Ideas Conference, the industry's leading transportation conference for freight brokerages, in Phoenix from April 10-13, Truckstop is launching new broker product offerings to enhance trust, confidence, and security within their business.

An online survey conducted by Truckstop revealed insights from over 1,500 of its broker customers. The data indicated that brokers are now handling approximately 12% additional loads per month, while carriers have expanded their network by adding 13% more brokers compared to the previous year.

The survey findings suggest that as brokers and carriers expand their networks and form new relationships, there is a growing need for additional tools and technology to aid in the vetting of each other and establish trusted partnerships. The demand for efficient and secure processes through real-time data access becomes essential for operational efficiency, building trust and ensuring profitability.

"In my discussions with brokers of all sizes, three prevalent themes emerge – fraud, trust and control, and private network utilizations," said Kendra Tucker, chief executive officer, Truckstop. "For decades, Truckstop has remained dedicated to delivering innovative products to brokers, and we've continued to invest in tailored solutions to help them address these three key challenges."

New Broker Product Offerings

Identity Verification helps stop fraud by letting brokers easily see if a carrier is who they say they are through a simple to understand badge. The solution combines government-issued IDs and real-time photographs to perform a check against the carrier's registered information, giving brokers the ability to book carriers with more confidence.

Risk Factors simplifies the carrier assessment process by analyzing thousands of disparate carrier datasets and using generative AI (genAI) to clearly highlight identified risks for fast-moving brokerage operations teams. Brokers can now go from spending precious time checking a myriad of different tools and screens to a single click that quickly helps inform a high-quality carrier decision.

FreightFriend is a carrier relationship management tool that helps brokers improve carrier utilization and increase margins. With the combined power of Truckstop's data ecosystem and network, it uncovers previously hidden private network capacity, increases inbound bids from private network carriers, and sources from hundreds of thousands of pre-vetted carriers.

Truckstop also today announced a product integration with Tai TMS, so their customers can access all of FreightFriend's benefits. "Tai has a great partnership with Truckstop and it's impressive to see these game changing innovations available for brokers," said Sean McGillicuddy, chief revenue officer, Tai Software. "Our clients love that they can access Truckstop all within their Tai TMS workflow."

Truckstop at TIA

Truckstop executives and demos will be available throughout the TIA show at Booth #601. In addition, speaking engagements are scheduled with the extended team including:

Thursday, April 11 (11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. MST) in Grand Sonoran Ballroom CD: What Does The Owner Operator Really Want From Their Brokers? , Brent Hutto, chief relationship officer at Truckstop, along with other industry experts will explore the dynamics of the freight broker/owner operator relationships and how brokers can more effectively serve their carriers.

, Brent Hutto, chief relationship officer at Truckstop, along with other industry experts will explore the dynamics of the freight broker/owner operator relationships and how brokers can more effectively serve their carriers. Thursday, April 11 (1:30 p.m. -2:30 p.m. MST) in Grand Sonoran Ballroom E: Collaborative Cyber Security and The Rise of Fraud , Sean Dehan, vice president of corporate strategy at Truckstop, will be joined by other industry executives to discuss the increasing threats of cyber fraud in the transportation industry, highlighting the need for collaborative cybersecurity efforts.

About Truckstop

Truckstop is a trusted partner for carriers, brokers, and shippers, empowering the freight community through a platform of innovative solutions for the entire freight lifecycle to increase efficiency, automate processes, and accelerate growth. As one of the industry's largest neutral freight marketplaces, Truckstop provides the customer service as well as scale of quality loads and trucks to give customers of all sizes, whether on the road or in the office, the transparency and freedom to build lasting relationships and grow their businesses. To learn how Truckstop is helping move the freight community forward, visit https://truckstop.com.

