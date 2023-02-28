Mallard joins fellow Kajabi board members including Scott Wagner , the former CEO of GoDaddy and Kenny Rueter , the co-founder of Kajabi and Executive Chair of the Board

Kajabi has helped 60,000 creators earn over $4.9bn in sales collectively from more than 70 million customers worldwide

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kajabi, the leading platform helping creators turn their knowledge into sustainable online businesses, today announces Andréa Mallard, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Pinterest, as the latest addition to the company's board.

Andréa Mallard, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Pinterest, joins Kajabi board

Valued at over $2 billion, Kajabi has empowered 60,000 creators to earn over $4.9bn in sales from more than 70 million customers worldwide. Mallard will bring her expertise in marketing, brand development, product positioning and communications, to help Kajabi in its mission to shape the future of the creator economy by helping creators become entrepreneurs.

"Everyone has something to teach and Kajabi enables creators to monetize their knowledge in a way that puts them first," said Mallard, Pinterest CMCO. "Kajabi is the best kept secret in the new creator economy and I'm proud to help the next generation of creators discover just how much their expertise is worth."



In the inaugural role of Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Pinterest, Mallard currently oversees brand, external communications, performance, experiential, content, insights, and product marketing globally across all Pinterest audiences. Previously, Mallard was the CMO of Athleta, a fast-growing women's apparel brand, and Omada Health, a digital health pioneer named one of the 50 most innovative companies in the world by Fast Company.

"Andréa's deep experience in marketing, positioning and brand building within the creator economy space makes her an incredibly valuable addition to Kajabi," said Ahad Khan, Kajabi CEO. "She understands what creators need when it comes to content creation, but also how a platform can support them to monetize their knowledge and become successful entrepreneurs. With Andréa's expertise, we're confident that her strategic counsel will be invaluable as Kajabi continues to grow."

Mallard has been named Ad Age's 2021 Marketer of the Year, a 2021 Ad Age Leading Woman and a 2021 Brand Innovators Top 100 Women in Brand Marketing. She was also awarded the 2018 CMO Award for Creativity & Storytelling while at Athleta.

A published author and in-demand speaker at TEDx and conferences around the globe, she speaks and writes enthusiastically about brand strategy, entrepreneurialism, product innovation, and design thinking. Her work has been published in the Wall Street Journal, Forbes and Fast Company.

The media kit is attached here .

For all media and press enquiries please contact Kajabi at [email protected]

About Kajabi

Founded in Irvine, California, in 2010, Kajabi is the leading platform helping creators and entrepreneurs to turn their knowledge and experience into sustainable online businesses. With Kajabi's integrated platform, creators have a single ecosystem to build and market their digital products including online courses, communities, live coaching and more. Tens of thousands of creators and entrepreneurs rely on Kajabi as the backbone to their business and have collectively earned over $4.8 billion in sales from more than 60 million customers. Learn more at http://www.kajabi.com/ and follow @Kajabi on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Twitter .

About Andréa Mallard

Andréa is Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Pinterest, where she oversees the global marketing, communications, insights and creative teams responsible for telling the Pinterest story to Pinners, Creators and Businesses all over the world. As a published author and in-demand speaker around the globe, she speaks and writes enthusiastically about brand strategy, entrepreneurialism, product innovation and design thinking. Andréa has been named Ad Age's 2021 Marketer of the Year, a 2021 Ad Age Leading Woman and a 2021 Brand Innovators Top 100 Women in Brand Marketing.

CONTACT: Sarah Gooding, [email protected]

SOURCE Kajabi, LLC