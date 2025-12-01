Andrea Vacca Honored at NYACP 25-Year Anniversary Gala; Vacca Family Law Group Celebrates as Platinum Sponsor

NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacca Family Law Group announced today that its Founding Attorney, Andrea Vacca, will be honored at the New York Association of Collaborative Professionals' (NYACP) 25-Year Anniversary Gala this Thursday, December 4, 2025.

Andrea Vacca is honored at the New York Association of Collaborative Professionals’ 25-Year Anniversary Gala as Vacca Family Law Group serves as a Platinum Sponsor.

A former President of the NYACP, Andrea is being recognized for her sustained leadership, mentorship, and pivotal role in advancing collaborative practice throughout the New York metropolitan region. Andrea has spearheaded training programs for legal, financial, and mental health professionals and has helped shape best practices for NYACP and for collaborative practice as a whole.

Vacca Family Law Group is celebrating the milestone as a Platinum Sponsor of the Gala. This sponsorship represents the deeply aligned missions between the firm and the NYACP. The firm was built on the philosophy that divorce can and should be done amicably, thoughtfully, and without court involvement whenever possible. The NYACP has shared that same vision for 25 years, and Andrea's long-standing involvement with the organization reflects the shared values that continue to guide both institutions.

"Collaborative divorce is more than a process; it's a philosophy," Andrea said. "New York families deserve divorce solutions that work for them, not a one-size-fits-all court ruling. It's an honor to be recognized during the NYACP's 25-year milestone and to continue transforming divorce in New York and beyond."

Andrea's recognition and the firm's sponsorship highlight the growing influence of collaborative family law in New York. As more families seek peaceful alternatives to traditional divorce litigation, Vacca Family Law Group and the NYACP are shaping a future where divorce resolution is centered around emotional well-being, long-term stability, and cooperative problem-solving.

About Vacca Family Law Group

Vacca Family Law Group is a leading New York City family law firm focused on collaborative divorce, divorce mediation, and negotiated agreements. The firm helps discerning New Yorkers seeking constructive, non-adversarial solutions to resolve sensitive family law matters without court involvement through strategic guidance, planning, and advocacy. Learn more at vaccalaw.com.

About the NYACP

The New York Association of Collaborative Professionals is a non-profit network of legal, financial, and mental health professionals dedicated to advancing collaborative practice in New York. Celebrating 25 years, the NYACP provides education, training, and resources to promote constructive, non-adversarial divorce solutions. Learn more at nycollaborativeprofessionals.org

