Vacca Family Law Group Attorneys Recognized in 2025 New York Metro Super Lawyers® Lists

Founder Andrea Vacca earned first-time dual honors on the Top 100 and Top 50 Women lists as the firm continues to advance collaborative family law in New York.

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vacca Family Law Group, a leading New York City firm focused exclusively on non-adversarial family law, is proud to announce that Founding Attorney Andrea Vacca has been named to two of Super Lawyers®' most prestigious 2025 New York Metro lists — the Top 100 and the Top 50 Women — marking her first-ever appearance on both. 2025 also marks Andrea's twelfth consecutive year of inclusion in Super Lawyers®.

In addition, Managing Attorney Marcos Fernandez and Attorney Jamie Galvin-Baum have each been selected to the 2025 New York Metro Rising Stars® list for their excellence and promise among the region's next generation of family law leaders.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized on two of Super Lawyers® most prestigious lists," said Andrea Vacca, Founding Attorney. "I founded Vacca Family Law Group more than twenty years ago with the mission of helping New York families resolve divorce and family law matters with dignity, respect, and collaboration, without going to court. These recognitions mean the world to me because they show that our work is helping to make non-adversarial divorce the norm in New York, not the exception."

A Standard-Setting Year for Collaborative Family Law

Vacca Family Law Group continues to lead the way in transforming how families experience divorce in New York City. The firm's mission centers on out-of-court solutions that protect privacy, preserve family relationships, and deliver practical, future-focused outcomes for discerning New Yorkers.

About Vacca Family Law Group

Vacca Family Law Group is a boutique Manhattan law firm dedicated to helping high-net-worth and high-profile clients divorce and separate privately and amicably. The firm's attorneys are trained in Collaborative Law and Mediation, offering personalized strategies that empower clients to move forward with clarity and confidence. Learn more at vaccalaw.com.

