Andrea Weisheimer Joins Fortis Construction as President, Overseeing Geographic Markets

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortis Construction today announced that Andrea Weisheimer has joined the company as President, a new strategic leadership role designed to strengthen Fortis' national presence while deepening its commitment to purpose driven growth.

Weisheimer previously held roles at Lease Crutcher Lewis, Webcor Builders and DPR Construction and brings extensive executive experience across Oregon, California, and Texas, blending operational expertise with a deep passion for people and partnerships.

Andrea Weisheimer has joined Fortis Construction as President, overseeing Geographic Markets.

"Joining Fortis Construction is both an honor and a homecoming. My roots in Oregon shaped my passion for construction, and my years in California and Texas have strengthened my commitment to growth, resilience and relationships," said Weisheimer. "Fortis embodies all of that - a company grounded in purpose, fueled by builders, and driven to expand its impact. I'm excited to contribute to that momentum and support the teams who make this work meaningful."

As President, Weisheimer will oversee Geographic Markets and focus on strengthening the company's national presence, advancing client partnerships, and supporting Fortis' growing teams across regions. Her leadership will help guide growth that is grounded in the company's core values and commitment to putting people first.

"Andrea is an exceptional leader whose depth of experience, industry insight, and people‑first approach align perfectly with who we are at Fortis," said Rob Fallow, CEO of Fortis Construction.

Fortis Construction has continued to grow in recent years, including the opening of a Utah office in 2024. With this next chapter underway, Weisheimer's expertise will help guide the company's expansion while supporting Fortis in upholding its long‑standing commitment to making an impact.

