STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hygiene and health company Essity has appointed Andreas Mattsson as the new Chief Legal Officer and member of the company's Executive Management Team. He succeeds Mikael Schmidt who has decided to retire as of December 31, 2026.

Andreas Mattsson comes from the role of General Counsel at Billerud, where he has served since 2013. Prior to that, he has extensive experience from the Law firm Cederquist. Andreas Mattsson will take office on January 1, 2027, and will also be responsible for compliance and risk management at Essity.

"I would like to extend a warm welcome to Andreas Mattsson to Essity. Andreas is an experienced General Counsel and leader with broad business law expertise and solid experience from international operations in listed companies. With a strong business focus, he will be a valuable support in Essity's continued development and growth," says Ulrika Kolsrud, President and CEO, Essity.

"At the same time, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Mikael Schmidt as he is now retiring. Mikael is one of Sweden's most experienced business lawyers and has, over many years, been a highly valued advisor, leader, and colleague. His wisdom and commitment have contributed significantly to Essity's development and success," Ulrika Kolsrud continues.

Mikael Schmidt has been a member of the Executive Management Team since Essity's listing in 2017.

"Mikael has been a highly trusted advisor to the Board of Directors. On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank him for his work as Secretary to the Board and for the excellent collaboration over the years," says Jan Gurander, Chairman of the Board, Essity.

For additional information please contact:

Karl Stoltz, Public Relations Director, +46 (0) 709 426 338, [email protected]

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https://news.cision.com/essity/r/andreas-mattsson-appointed-as-new-chief-legal-officer,c4371522

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