Andreas Ruzic joins Burkert USA Corp. as New President and CEO

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burkert USA Corporation is pleased to announce the addition of Andreas Ruzic as its new President and CEO.

Andreas Ruzic, a seasoned and accomplished business leader, brings over 20 years of senior and C-level experience across a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, aviation and aerospace, retail, telecommunications, and supply chain management. His extensive background and wealth of knowledge make him the ideal leader to guide Burkert USA Corporation into its next phase of growth and innovation.

Prior to joining Burkert USA Corporation, Ruzic served as the CEO of Rittal USA and Executive Vice President of Rittal North America LLC. In these roles, he was instrumental in driving the company's growth, overseeing operations, manufacturing, sales, and administrative functions. His leadership was pivotal in expanding Rittal's automation offerings, production, and warehousing capabilities, supported by multiple distribution centers across North America.

Andreas Ruzic's appointment is a significant milestone for Burkert USA Corporation. His proven track record in strategic leadership, innovative thinking, and driving profitable growth aligns perfectly with our company's vision and goals. We are confident that his expertise will be a valuable asset in our continued pursuit of excellence and market leadership.

Ruzic holds a degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Applied Sciences in Rosenheim, Germany, and is fluent in English, Croatian, and German. His diverse linguistic and cultural background has enabled him to build strong international relationships and navigate complex global markets effectively.

"I am very excited to take on this new role and contribute to the continued success of Burkert USA Corporation," said Andreas Ruzic. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here and leveraging my experience to drive innovation, enhance customer relationships, and achieve sustainable growth. The opportunities ahead are promising, and I am eager to be a part of this journey."

Under Ruzic's leadership, Burkert USA Corporation is poised to further strengthen its position in the market, enhance its product offerings, and deliver exceptional value to its customers through innovative solutions and superior service.

About Burkert USA Corporation:

Burkert USA Corporation is a leading provider of fluid control systems, serving a wide range of industries including process, hygienic, and industrial applications. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, the company continues to set standards in the field of fluid control technology.

