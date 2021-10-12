Andreas Tsukada Joins Caris Life Sciences as President of Japanese Operations and Head of International

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a molecular science company developing and delivering technologies to revolutionize healthcare, announced today that Andreas S. Tsukada has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, President of Japanese Operations and Head of International.

In this role, Tsukada will lead the expansion of Caris' growing international presence, reflecting the rapid clinical adoption and demand for comprehensive molecular profiling. In Japan, Tsukada will oversee operations, market development and regulatory, biopharma partnerships and strategic initiatives, as well as support Caris' molecular profiling collaboration with the National Cancer Center Japan (NCC) for the MONSTAR-SCREEN-2 of SCRUM-Japan, the largest cancer genomic screening consortium in Japan.

"Caris is at an important inflection point as we continue to extend the Company's global reach and expand into liquid biopsy testing," said Brian Brille, Vice Chairman of Caris Life Sciences. "We are very excited to welcome Andreas to Caris. His expertise in the international marketplace developing clinical and biopharma relationships will further advance our mission to provide physicians with the most comprehensive and innovative treatment options for cancer patients worldwide."

"Caris has the most advanced clinically relevant portfolio of precision medicine tools that have ever been developed. Leveraging the power of Caris' tissue technology to blood will create a revolution in the liquid biopsy market, and I am delighted to join Caris at such an exciting time for the Company," said Tsukada. "I look forward to supporting the organization in its pursuit to further expand its industry-leading offerings to enhance personalized cancer treatments for patients across the globe."

Before joining Caris, Tsukada was at Guardant, where he was General Manager, Representative Director, Japan and supported Asia-Pacific operations, prior to the creation of Guardant Health AMEA. As General Manager, Tsukada led a team that was responsible for all functions across commercial, BBD, regulatory and lab operations, including leading the build of the company's Shonan iPark lab.

With over 20 years in oncology and diagnostics across the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific, Tsukada also has experience with Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he directed Clinical NGS partnerships for CDx, commercialization and IVD. He had P&L responsibility across more than a dozen high profile programs. Before that, Tsukada worked for Merck Biopharma in Japan leading the Oncology Business Unit.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a molecular science company developing and delivering technologies to revolutionize healthcare. The Company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps patients, physicians and researchers improve outcomes and save lives.

As the pioneer in precision medicine, Caris is ushering in a new era of cancer care with blood-based monitoring for patients before treatment, during treatment and after treatment. Currently available within Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance, Caris' pan-cancer, circulating nucleic acids sequencing (cNAS) assay combines comprehensive molecular analysis (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing from blood) and serial monitoring - making it the most powerful liquid biopsy assay ever developed.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine through advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms. Leveraging the Company's proprietary AI analytics engine, DEAN™, across its extensive catalog of molecular intelligence and clinical outcomes data, Caris is actively developing a better understanding of the molecular mechanisms of cancer in ways never before possible. This information provides an unmatched resource to help physicians better identify and predict patient response to therapy, as well as support researchers and biopharmaceutical companies derive unique insights for research development, clinical trials and target identification.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, Denver, New York, and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

