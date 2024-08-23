Caris Life Sciences Announces Appointment of Dave Fredrickson to Board of Directors

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition, announces the appointment of Dave Fredrickson to the Caris Board of Directors, effective August 15, 2024.

"We are honored to welcome Dave to Caris' Board of Directors," said David Dean Halbert, DSc (h.c.), Chairman, Founder and CEO of Caris. "Dave's extensive leadership experience in global biopharma and knowledge of precision medicine development will provide a unique perspective to help us deliver on our vision to improve patient outcomes across multiple diseases worldwide."

"Caris is a precision medicine innovator," said Mr. Fredrickson. "By harnessing the convergence of science, technology and data, Caris is providing patients with actionable information about their disease at a molecular level. I am excited to work with fellow board members and the Caris management team to advance innovative breakthroughs and new technologies to improve patient care."

Mr. Fredrickson is Executive Vice-President of the Oncology Business Unit at AstraZeneca PLC, a position he has held since October of 2017. He was previously President of AstraZeneca K.K. Japan, and Vice-President, Specialty Care of AstraZeneca U.S. Mr. Fredrickson also served as Vice Chairman of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations in Japan and Director of the Japan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association. Prior to AstraZeneca, he held leadership positions at Roche/Genentech, including Oncology Business Unit Manager in Spain and strategy, marketing and sales roles in the U.S. Additionally, he worked at the Monitor Group, LLC (now Monitor Deloitte Group, LLC), a global strategy consultancy. Mr. Fredrickson earned a Bachelor of Arts in Government degree from Georgetown University in Washington, DC.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, multi-modal database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition, and we value our employees as much as we do our patients of every creed, color, sex, sexual orientation and religion. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

