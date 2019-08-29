Andrés Payan's new book "Marked Faces: Why do pimples come out?", a book that contains tips to counteract, eliminate and prevent this skin problem

The reader is encouraged to take time to read the content of this work and implement all the advice that is given in this guide. Having this book in your hands means that you found the solution to your problem and by applying these tips in your life means that you will solve the problem of acne. Do not just think about your present, think about your future. A sad face confesses the pains of the heart; but a happy face is a card representing the soul.

Published by New York City based Page Publishing, Andrés Payan's wonderful book "Marked Faces: Why do pimples come out?", brings us a guide on how to overcome this skin condition, and have a healthy face. You do not know if your face will come to represent someone or something in the future.

Readers who want to have a guide with healthy and easy-to-follow tips to combat or prevent acne can purchase "Marked Faces: Why do pimples come out?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/966362/Andres_Payan.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing

