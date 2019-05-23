Andrew D. Pearle, MD, Named Next Chief of the Sports Medicine Institute at HSS

Within HSS, the Sports Medicine Institute fulfills the mission of developing an internationally renowned and multidisciplinary program that offers the best evidence-based clinical care for athletes across the world. Current locations include the HSS Main Campus on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, and HSS Outpatient Centers in Paramus, NJ; White Plains, NY; Stamford, CT; and Uniondale, NY. The Sports Medicine Institute will be part of four new HSS facilities opening in the coming months on the West Side of Manhattan, at Hudson Yards, in Brooklyn, and in West Palm Beach, Florida.

A graduate of Amherst College and Stanford Medical School, Dr. Pearle started at HSS in 1998 as a surgical intern and began his medical practice there in 2005. He currently practices at the HSS main campus in New York City, and at HSS Westchester where he serves as Medical Director. In addition to his responsibilities at HSS, Dr. Pearle is Head Team Orthopedic Surgeon for Rugby United New York, an Associate Team Physician for the New York Mets, and helps coordinate care for the Mets' minor league affiliates including the Brooklyn Cyclones.

"We are fortunate to have an extremely talented team of physicians and surgeons in the HSS Sports Medicine Institute who are dedicated to advancing the diagnosis and treatment of sports injuries," said Dr. Kelly. "Dr. Pearle embodies what it means to be an HSS physician and leader, with exceptional capability and commitment to delivering the highest quality patient care, supporting education, and improving surgical outcomes."

Dr. Pearle specializes in knee and shoulder surgery, and is recognized internationally for his pioneering work in robotic knee surgery. He developed one of the first Computer Assisted Surgery programs in the United States, and in 2007 performed the first robotic partial knee replacement in the New York region.

"HSS has a special responsibility and opportunity to lead the global advancement, impact and availability of the highest quality musculoskeletal care, and within this Dr. Pearle is well suited to lead the essential role of the Sports Medicine Institute," said Louis A. Shapiro, President and CEO, HSS.

About HSS

HSS is the world's leading academic medical center focused on musculoskeletal health. At its core is Hospital for Special Surgery, nationally ranked No. 1 in orthopedics (for the ninth consecutive year) and No. 3 in rheumatology by U.S.News & World Report (2018-2019). Founded in 1863, the Hospital has one of the lowest infection rates in the country and was the first in New York State to receive Magnet Recognition for Excellence in Nursing Service from the American Nurses Credentialing Center four consecutive times. The global standard total knee replacement was developed at HSS in 1969. An affiliate of Weill Cornell Medical College, HSS has a main campus in New York City and facilities in New Jersey, Connecticut and in the Long Island and Westchester County regions of New York State. In addition, HSS will be opening a new facility in Florida in late 2019. In 2018 HSS provided care to 135,000 patients and performed more than 32,000 surgical procedures, and people from all 50 U.S. states and 80 countries traveled to receive care at HSS. In addition to patient care, HSS leads the field in research, innovation and education. The HSS Research Institute comprises 20 laboratories and 300 staff members focused on leading the advancement of musculoskeletal health through prevention of degeneration, tissue repair and tissue regeneration. The HSS Global Innovation Institute was formed in 2016 to realize the potential of new drugs, therapeutics and devices. The HSS Education Institute is the world's leading provider of education on musculoskeletal health, with its online learning platform offering more than 600 courses to more than 21,000 medical professional members worldwide. Through HSS Global Ventures, the institution is collaborating with medical centers and other organizations to advance the quality and value of musculoskeletal care and to make world-class HSS care more widely accessible nationally and internationally. For more information, please visit https://www.hss.edu.

SOURCE Hospital for Special Surgery

Related Links

http://www.hss.edu

