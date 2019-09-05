Andrew Genova joins Avison Young in Washington, DC

Highly regarded professional becomes Principal, will focus on

office tenant and buyer representation across U.S. Capital District

WASHINGTON, DC, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Josh Peyton, Avison Young Principal and Managing Director of the company's Washington, DC region, announced today the strategic hiring of highly regarded professional Andrew Genova.

Effective immediately, Genova becomes a Principal of Avison Young and will be based in Avison Young's Tyson's Corner office. He will continue to focus on consulting and advisory services for commercial real estate leasing and investment sales, primarily in the greater Washington, DC region. He will also continue to manage corporate real estate portfolios for multiple top-tier international security technology companies and government contractors with locations in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. Genova brings 11 years of commercial real estate experience to Avison Young, most recently as a vice-president with West, Lane & Schlager Real Estate Advisors in Washington.

"We are excited to welcome Andrew to Avison Young," comments Peyton. "His proven tenant and buyer representation skills will further strengthen our ability to advise clients on their real estate needs in the Washington, DC region. Andrew's appointment as Principal is evidence of his ability to collaborate, which fits seamlessly with an Avison Young cornerstone: collaboration in everything that we do."

Peyton continues: "Andrew's integrity and drive make him a reliable leader. He predicates his success on the success of his clients; and his tenacity, combined with his propensity for helping others, enables him to find the optimal solution in every transaction."

During his career, Genova has advised clients on more than 1 million square feet of space across multiple industry sectors and projects, including lease restructuring/relocations; and acquisition, disposition and redevelopment of flex, industrial, medical, residential, and retail properties as well as land.

Genova's notable clients have included: Distil Networks, Inc., Two Six Labs, Gelman, Rosenberg & Freedman, WestExec Advisors, Invictus International Consulting, Pine Island Capital Partners, Cavalier Telephone, Americans for Tax Reform, National Association for the Education of Young Children, Society of American Florists, Middlebury College, International Franchise Association, Wildlife Conservation Society, Manna, Inc. and Mosaic Church.

Prior to joining West, Lane & Schlager, where he was the company's top producer in 2014 and 2018, Genova held transaction advisor and associate positions with UGL Equis, Mannekin LLC and Trammell Crow Company.

"To adapt a quote from esteemed writer Maya Angelou: My mission is not to help clients and communities survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style," says Genova. "I am excited to continue my career at Avison Young and to contribute to the firm's growth in the Washington, DC area and across the globe. By joining Avison Young, I am enabling my clients to have access to a global service platform across 20 countries. The company's client-centric business model, international network of professionals and collaborative culture are what attracted me to Avison Young, and I'm also excited about the opportunities to contribute to the firm's ongoing community initiatives."

Genova is a licensed real estate salesperson in the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. He is active in the industry as a member of the Forbes Real Estate Council. In the community, he serves as a volunteer firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) with the Bethesda Fire Department, the co-chair of its operations committee, and the department's vice-president of business development. He also serves on the board of trustees with the Oneness Family School, where he assisted in starting the first international baccalaureate Montessori high school in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Genova holds a master's degree in commercial real estate finance and development from Georgetown University and a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology from Birmingham Southern College. In addition, he holds Firefighter I and II and EMT licenses in the state of Maryland.

Avison Young is the world's fastest-growing commercial real estate services firm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Avison Young is a collaborative, global firm owned and operated by its Principals. Founded in 1978, with legacies dating back more than 200 years, the company comprises approximately 5,000 real estate professionals in 120 offices in 20 countries. The firm's experts provide value-added, client-centric investment sales, leasing, advisory, management and financing services to clients across the office, retail, industrial, multi-family and hospitality sectors.

Avison Young is a 2019 winner of the Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club designation, having retained its Best Managed designation for eight consecutive years.

