Andrew Harper Reveals 2025 Editors' Choice Awards

CHICAGO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Harper, the premier authority in luxury travel since 1979, has unveiled its 2025 Editors' Choice Awards. Featured in the December 2025 special issue of the Hideaway Report, these honors recognize the most exceptional properties, dining experiences and destinations discovered by Andrew Harper's editorial team over the past year.

The year's highest honor, Hideaway of the Year, was awarded to One&Only Portonovi in Montenegro.

What distinguishes these awards is how they're earned. Andrew Harper editors travel anonymously, pay full rates, and evaluate every aspect of the guest experience, from arrival to departure, without advance notice or special treatment. There are no application fees, no sponsored placements, and no comped stays. This rigorous approach ensures that members receive recommendations reflecting genuine excellence: the kind of hospitality that happens every day, for every guest.

Of the 79 properties evaluated this year, only 46 earned a recommendation, an endorsement rate of just 58 percent. That nearly half of reviewed properties did not receive approval underscores the credibility behind every Andrew Harper recommendation. In an era of algorithm-driven reviews and AI-generated content, 86 percent of affluent travelers in a recent survey said they prefer unbiased evaluations from a trusted source.

"This year's journeys took us from Montenegro's dramatic Adriatic coastline to the spiritual grandeur of India's palaces, from New Zealand's untamed wilderness to the cobblestone elegance of Florence," said Don Jones, Andrew Harper Senior Vice President & Managing Director. "We discovered remarkable new hideaways, witnessed impressive transformations at beloved properties, and experienced the kind of thoughtful hospitality that turns a trip into a treasured memory. The caliber of this year's honorees made our editorial debates especially spirited."

The year's highest honor, Hideaway of the Year, was awarded to One&Only Portonovi in Montenegro. Perched along the shores of Boka Bay with sweeping views of the Adriatic and surrounding mountains, this striking resort captivated our editors with its seamless blend of Mediterranean warmth and contemporary sophistication, world-class wellness offerings, and the kind of intuitive service that anticipates every need.

Hotels of the Year

Joining One&Only Portonovi in this distinguished circle are: The Fifth Avenue Hotel (New York City), Villa Mabrouka (Tangier), Flockhill (New Zealand), Airelles Saint-Tropez Château de La Messardière (France), Six Senses Fort Barwara (Rajasthan, India), Capella Bangkok (Thailand), Palazzo Portinari Salviati (Florence), Palazzo Petrvs (Orvieto, Italy), Jade Mountain (St. Lucia) and The Woodward, Auberge Collection (Geneva).

Top Re-Visits

Some properties warrant a return visit to confirm they still deliver. These three preoperties exceeded expectations: The Oberoi Amarvilas (Agra, India), The Sanctuary at Kiawah Island Golf Resort (South Carolina) and Ashford Castle (Ireland).

Most Impressive Resurrections

Remarkable comebacks defined several properties this year, including: Rusty Parrot Lodge & Spa (Jackson, Wyoming), the newly reimagined Waldorf Astoria New York, and Rosewood Little Dix Bay (British Virgin Islands).

Most Family-Friendly Hotels

For travelers with children, Andrew Harper's editors recommend: Airelles Saint-Tropez Château de La Messardière, Four Seasons Costa Palmas (Mexico), Six Senses Crans-Montana (Switzerland) and Kiawah Island Golf Resort (Charleston).

Restaurants of the Year

Exceptional dining discoveries span the globe: Manga (Salvador, Brazil), Restaurant De Kas (Amsterdam), Innocenti Wines Enoteca Ristorante (Florence), La Verdoyante (Gassin, near Saint-Tropez), Seline (Santa Monica), The Johri (Jaipur), Bianca (Auckland), Horsamut Coastal Thai Cuisine (Bangkok), Vern's (Charleston) and Atoma (Seattle area).

Best Hotel Restaurants

Outstanding hotel dining includes: La Grande Table Marocaine at Royal Mansour Casablanca, Monti at The Alpina Gstaad (Switzerland), Restaurant at Vocabolo Moscatelli (Umbria), Pavilion at Rosewood Little Dix Bay, Muse at Villa Geba (Montenegro), La Table de La Messardière at Airelles Saint-Tropez, Orla by Michael Mina at Regent Santa Monica Beach, Cedar + Elm at The Lodge at St. Edward Park (Washington), Lowland at The Pinch (Charleston) and Restaurant at Cabot Lodge (New Zealand).

Best Hotel Bars

For cocktails with character: Portrait Bar at The Fifth Avenue Hotel, The Oberoi Delhi rooftop, Advocatuur at Rosewood Amsterdam, Stella at Capella Bangkok and Rum Room at Rosewood Little Dix Bay.

Most Memorable Wine Tastings

Exceptional vineyard experiences: Antonelli San Marco (Umbria), Cave Caloz (Valais, Switzerland), Storia di Pietra (Montenegro), Domaine Rinaudo (Saint-Tropez) and Delille Vineyards (Washington).

Hospitality Awards

Recognizing the people who make the difference: Chef of the Year: Taylor Cullen, Flockhill (New Zealand); Staff of the Year: Regent Santa Monica Beach; Hotel Owners of the Year: Breidi and Brad Alexander, Cabot Lodge (New Zealand); Most Innovative Hotel Designer: Jasper Conran, Villa Mabrouka (Tangier); Guide of the Year: Ton Kunakorn, Asia Concierge (Bangkok).

Best Amenities

Best Pool: Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui; Best Beach: Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Hotel (St. Lucia); Most Glamorous Bath: One&Only Portonovi; Best Room With a View: Sun Sanctuary at Jade Mountain (St. Lucia); Best Spa: Six Senses Crans-Montana (Switzerland); Best Gardens: Airelles Saint-Tropez Château de La Messardière.

Best in Class

Most Impressive Star Turn: Four Seasons Koh Samui; Most Charming Hotel: Villa Inkognito (Oslo); Best Sense of History: Vocabolo Moscatelli (Umbria); Most Glamorous Suite: Capella Bangkok; Best Villa: UXUA Alma (Trancoso, Brazil); Best Value: Park Hyatt Auckland; Best Cruise Ship: Riverside Debussy; Best Train: La Dolce Vita Orient Express.

Best Travel Experiences

Most Memorable Excursion: Yacht in Boka Bay and Private Cooking Class (Montenegro); Best Wildlife Experience: Snorkeling with Sea Lions, UnCruise Baja; Best Outdoor Adventure: Horseback Riding at Flockhill Lodge; Best Road Trip: Florence to Umbria; Best Itinerary: India Golden Triangle; Best Hike: Jegor's Path, Sveti Stefan (Montenegro); Best Food Tour: Food & History Tour, Amsterdam; Best City Tour: Salvador with Matuete; Best Bicycle Tour: Waiheke Island from Auckland; Best Nightlife: Monday Night Samba at Pedro do Sal, Rio de Janeiro.

Unforgettable Memories

The moments that stay with you: cashmere workshops in Umbria contrasting Brunello Cucinelli's atelier with a local weaver; a city tour through Tetouan's medina; a kiosk crawl along Copacabana beach at sunset; stargazing during a lunar eclipse aboard UnCruise Baja; a bespoke perfume workshop at Profumoir in Florence; urban exploration in Lucknow's abandoned Chattar Manzil Palace; sparkling wine on a balcony overlooking the Taj Mahal at sunrise; playing Scotland's true links courses at Cruden Bay; and bottle-feeding baby lambs at a New Zealand sheep station.

Where to Go in 2026

Andrew Harper editors' picks for the year ahead include: Malta, the Central Asian "Stans," Puerto Rico (with exciting new Four Seasons and Mandarin Oriental openings), Mexico City, Tuscany's coastal gems including Forte dei Marmi and Porto Ercole, Okinawa Islands (home to a new Rosewood), Spain for the solar eclipse, the Seychelles, Namibia and Washington State's San Juan Islands.

"These awards represent our commitment to honest, independent evaluation," continued Jones. "In a world of influencer posts and paid placements, our editors still travel anonymously, pay their own way, and report what they find. That independence is what our members value most, and it's why an Andrew Harper recommendation carries real weight with sophisticated travelers."

The complete 2025 Editors' Choice Awards are featured in the December issue of the Hideaway Report, which is available to the public for free online through December 31, 2025, at https://andrewharper.com/read/article/hideaway-digital/editors-choice-awards-2025/.

