Andrew Harper Survey Shows Luxury Travelers Have Their Doubts About AI

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- While artificial intelligence seems to be in use everywhere these days, when it comes to planning their next vacation, discerning travelers would rather rely on advice provided by human beings they trust, according to a new survey from members-only luxury travel company Andrew Harper.

In September, Andrew Harper polled 500 American consumers with a household income of $100,000 or more about their views regarding the use of AI in travel.

Eighty-six percent agreed or strongly agreed that they would rather use unbiased travel reviews from a trusted source over AI-generated content. And 78 percent agreed or strongly agreed that travel itineraries created by trusted travel advisors are more accurate than those generated by AI. Finally, 82 percent agreed or strongly agreed that the recent surge of AI-generated travel content makes them more vulnerable to fake news and possible scams.

"The results of our survey clearly show that consumers have doubts about using artificial intelligence in planning their travel and place great trust in the human connection," said Don Jones, Senior Vice President of Andrew Harper. "We are proud to be a trusted source that our members rely on to plan every aspect of their luxury vacations. They count on our expert, unbiased reviews when choosing hotels and resorts, cruises, restaurants, excursions and more in destinations around the world."

Every year, Andrew Harper editors embark on an ambitious, worldwide travel schedule, going incognito and paying their own way, to deliver unbiased, first-hand reviews with independence, authority and authenticity. In addition to evaluating hotels, resorts, cruises and guided excursions, they visit restaurants, cocktail bars, lesser-known museums and fashionable boutiques, always on the lookout for hidden gems. Using a rigorous vetting process that considers character, comfort and personal service, their goal is to distinguish the merely excellent from the truly enchanting.

Andrew Harper members have access to those reviews, along with full-service trip planning. Reviews and recommendations of hotels, restaurants, attractions and activities are included in the monthly Hideaway Report newsletter and the Andrew Harper Collection guidebooks. Members also have access to AndrewHarper.com, which offers itineraries, additional travel articles and information on all recommended hotels and destinations.

In addition, members are eligible for exclusive amenities and VIP status at more than 1,600 luxury hotels worldwide, as well as benefits on bookings with villas, ocean and river cruises, private islands, private tours, safaris, air and train travel and more. Members also can also take advantage of weekly auctions, packages and special offers throughout the year from favorite hotels and travel partners.

Membership starts at $250 a year for online access and $395 to also include the print publications. To learn more and become a member, contact us at (800) 375-4685; join here or email membership services at [email protected].

About Andrew Harper

In 1979, our founding editor left corporate life to travel the world. In his desire for authenticity, he sought out small hideaways in unspoiled corners of the globe, sharing his findings through a monthly newsletter under the pen name Andrew Harper. Over the years, the Hideaway Report evolved into a members-only luxury travel site with an expanded menu of curated content, including in-depth articles about a destination's best hotels, restaurants, sightseeing and activities, as well as articles on villas, cruising, tours and sample itineraries. Andrew Harper members enjoy full-service trip planning and exclusive travel perks at top-tier hotels, villas, cruises, safaris and beyond. Additionally, they gain entry to private auctions and receive year-round exclusive offers from esteemed hotels and travel partners globally. Members receive access to private auctions and ongoing offers throughout the year from favored hotels and travel partners around the world.

