ANDREW HARPER'S HIDEAWAY REPORT ANNOUNCES 2022 EDITORS' CHOICE AWARDS

To be considered for the Editors' Choice Awards, hotels must also have been reviewed in a 2021 edition of the monthly Hideaway Report . Properties must be relatively small in size, possess a strong personality and demonstrate a dedication to personal service.

This year, Four Seasons Sensei Lanai, an adults-only wellness resort on the secluded Hawaiian island of Lanai, has taken the top honor of Hideaway of the Year. Guests can create a personalized wellness journey focusing on three paths — movement, nourishment and rest. "Few properties create an extremely positive first impression," says the Hideaway Report's editor-in-chief, "and manage to only get better from there. This was one such rare and happy occasion."

"The pandemic kept people close to home," he continues, "but with travel starting to rebound, Andrew Harper members will once again have the opportunity to discover the world's most glamorous destinations, where they can create cherished memories, while enjoying the best that life has to offer."

Hideaway Report editors spend the year circling the world to explore exotic and unusual locales, as well as perennial favorites such as Italy and France. They travel incognito and pay their own way, never receiving concessionary rates from the places they visit, so they can deliver their reviews with complete independence and authenticity.

Using a rigorous vetting process that takes into account character, comfort and personal service, the editors' task is to distinguish the merely excellent from the truly enchanting. Hotels that fail to meet the required standards are immediately removed from the list of recommendations.

Each January, the team looks back on its previous 12 months of globetrotting to select the Editors' Choice recipients, focusing on the hideaway hotels and the associated experiences that proved the most enduringly memorable.

In addition to the Hideaway of the Year, the 2022 awards also recognize 14 other favorite hotels, plus notable restaurants and bars. Additional categories include best wine tastings, amenities and indulgences. Awards are also given for best travel experiences, including wildlife encounter of the year, most memorable hike, best driving tour and best outdoor adventure.

See below for the full list of this year's winners of the Editors' Choice Awards 2022.

Hideaway of the Year: Four Seasons Sensei Lanai, Lanai City, Hawaii

Favorite Hotels of the Year

The Maker, Hudson, New York

Primland Resort, Meadows of Dan, Virginia

Commodore Perry Estate, Austin, Texas

Montage Healdsburg , Healdsburg, California

, Park Hyatt Aviara, Carlsbad, California

Hotel Esencia, Playa Xpu-Ha, Mexico

Nayara Tented Camp, La Fortuna , Costa Rica

, Airelles Château de Versailles , Le Grand Contrôle, Versailles, France

, Le Grand Contrôle, Hotel Château du Grand-Lucé, Le Grand-Lucé, France

The Maybourne Riviera, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Belmond Castello di Casole, Casole d'Elsa, Italy

Castello di Reschio, Lisciano Niccone, Italy

Angama Mara, Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

Little Chem Chem , Burunge Wildlife Management Area, Tanzania

Restaurants of the Year

Porto , Chicago, Illinois

, Buccan, Palm Beach, Florida

Pierre's Restaurant, Islamorada, Florida

Hestia, Austin, Texas

Addison, San Diego, California

Miro Kaimuki, Honolulu, Hawaii

Assa, Blois, France

Arnolfo, Colle di Val d'Elsa, Italy

d'Elsa, Pedro dos Leitões, Mealhada, Portugal

Most Memorable Tastings

Lunch at Cāpo Creek, Healdsburg, California

Enoteca Falorni, Greve in Chianti, Italy

Tenuta Canto alla Moraia, Castiglion Fibocchi, Italy

Desert Door Distillery, Driftwood, Texas

Quinta de Lemos , Dão Region, Portugal

Hospitality Awards

Chef of the Year: Mauro Colagreco

Staff of the Year: Belmond Castello di Casole, Casole d'Elsa, Italy

Belmond Castello di Casole, Casole d'Elsa, Sommelier of the Year: Victor Bigot, The Maybourne Riviera

Victor Bigot, The Maybourne Riviera Most Innovative Hoteliers: Count Benedikt Bolza , Castello di Reschio, Lisciano Niccone, Italy

Count , Castello di Reschio, Lisciano Niccone, Guide of the Year: James Kirisia from Ol Donyo Lodge, Kenya

Best Amenities

Best Pool: Castello di Reschio, Lisciano Niccone, Italy

Castello di Reschio, Lisciano Niccone, Best Beach: Hotel Esencia, Playa Xpu-Ha, Mexico

Hotel Esencia, Playa Xpu-Ha, Most Glamorous Bath: Rancho Valencia , Rancho Santa Fe, California

Rancho , Best Room With a View: Angama Mara, Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

Angama Mara, Maasai Mara National Reserve, Best Spa: Four Seasons Sensei Lanai, Lanai City, Hawaii

Four Seasons Sensei Lanai, Most Unconventional Indulgence: Thermal spring water bathtub at Castello di Velona, Castelnuovo dell'Abate, Italy

Best in Class

Best City Hotel: Commodore Perry Estate, Austin, Texas

Commodore Perry Estate, Most Charming Hotel: Les Sources de Cheverny, Cheverny, France

Les Sources de Cheverny, Cheverny, Most Glamorous Suite: Villa 1, Sanctuary Olonana, Maasai Mara National Reserve, Kenya

Villa 1, Sanctuary Olonana, Maasai Mara National Reserve, Most Romantic: Airelles Château de Versailles , Le Grand Contrôle, Versailles, France

Airelles Château de , Le Grand Contrôle, Best Hotel Restaurant: Ceto, The Maybourne Riviera, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France

Ceto, The Maybourne Riviera, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, Most Family-friendly: The Ranch at Emerald Valley, Colorado Springs, Colorado

The Ranch at Emerald Valley, Favorite Ecolodge: Kasiiya Papagayo, Matapalo, Costa Rica

Best Travel Experiences

Wildlife Experience of the Year: Elephants in Tarangire National Park, Tanzania

Elephants in Tarangire National Park, Most Memorable Hike: Hidden Craters Hike, Big Island , Hawaii

Hidden Craters Hike, , Best Driving Tour: Tuscany

Best Itinerary: Southern Kenya and Northern Tanzania

and Best Outdoor Adventure: Swimming with manatees in Mexico

Unforgettable Memories of 2021

Gazing at Lake Nicaragua from my hot tub, ORIGINS, Costa Rica

Driving through a deserted Ngorongoro Crater, Tanzania

Visiting the Burel factory, Manteigas, Portugal

Rainbow and coyotes on the last hole at Silvies Valley Ranch, Oregon

Glamour-fishing on sunset cruise off Lanai, Hawaii

Rare bee spa treatment, Riviera Maya, Mexico

Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys

Space Walk at Primland Observatory, Virginia

Andrew Harper's Hideaway Report traces its origins to 1979, when its founding editor left corporate life to travel the world, seeking out small hideaways in unspoiled corners of the globe. He shared his findings in a newsletter for sophisticated travelers under the pseudonym Andrew Harper.

This publication has evolved into a membership-based company offering an expanded menu of curated content, including hotel reviews and recommendations of restaurants and travel destinations in the monthly Hideaway Report newsletter, The Andrew Harper Collection guidebooks and at AndrewHarper.com.

Andrew Harper members receive full-service trip planning, plus exclusive travel benefits at hotels and villas, as well as cruises, safaris and much more. They also receive access to private auctions and ongoing offers throughout the year from favored hotels and travel partners around the world. Membership starts at $250 per year for digital and $395 for print and digital. To learn more and become a member, contact us at 1-866-831-4314 or [email protected].

About Andrew Harper

For over 40 years, Andrew Harper's Hideaway Report has provided curated travel content for members by delivering independent editorial reviews and recommendations of the most incredible hotels and experiences in the world. Our editors research thousands of promising hotels each year. Of the few that merit an editor's anonymous visit, even fewer end up meeting our standards. Over the years, Andrew Harper's exclusive community of members have relied on the ratings and recommendations of our editors to point them in the right direction for planning their trips with Andrew Harper's travel office, where they receive exclusive travel perks at over 1,500 hotels, villas, cruises and more, plus access to auctions, ongoing offers and some of the world's rarest wines through a dedicated wine concierge.

About Global Travel Collection

Global Travel Collection (GTC), a division of Internova Travel Group, is the world's largest collection of international luxury travel agencies, including the well-established networks of Protravel International, Tzell Travel Group, and Colletts Travel, as well as Andrew Harper, In the Know Experiences, All Star Travel Group and R. Crusoe & Son. GTC advisors and agencies are industry leaders in providing premium travel services to leisure travelers, corporate executives and the entertainment industry. The combined global reach and leverage translates into value, recognition, and preferential treatment for its world travelers.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 62,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Gaerlan

[email protected]

212-944-1125

SOURCE Andrew Harper Travel