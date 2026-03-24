Andrew Harris Joins Red Sky Health as Senior Vice President of Operations

Recognized healthcare analytics leader to scale delivery of the Company's health insurance denials remediation platform

NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Sky Health, providers of an AI-driven platform that delivers healthcare claim denials remediation, today announced that recognized healthcare analytics leader, Andrew Harris, has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Operations. In this role, Harris will be responsible for scaling delivery, sharpening execution, and ensuring Red Sky Health continues to bring measurable, repeatable impact to every provider and partner they serve. Using advanced proprietary AI models trained on large claims datasets, Red Sky Health identifies the true root causes of claim denials, delivers precise correction data, and automates resubmission at scale - helping providers recover revenue faster.

Prior to joining Red Sky Health, Andrew was Senior Manager of Data Science for Optum, a major health services and innovation company operating as a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group. There he led analytics strategy and delivery across enterprise healthcare data products. He also held numerous positions designed to balance high-quality patient care with operational profitability, such as Senior Financial Analyst at Fast Pace Urgent Care, Healthcare Economics Analyst at eviCore Healthcare, and Sales Analyst II at Symmetry Surgical.

"We are excited to have Andrew join our team. His deep experience building and delivering enterprise analytics solutions, combined with his ability to develop data-related solutions and strategies have been instrumental in helping healthcare professionals meet their business objectives," said Dean Margolis, CEO, Red Sky Health. "He has been instrumental in turning complex data into actionable insights that drive measurable impact through strong execution and collaboration. We look forward to leveraging his expertise to further help the medical community to recoup the lost revenue they rightfully earned."

Red Sky Health enables healthcare providers to recover earned revenue by identifying the root causes of claims errors, fixing them in real time, and resubmitting claims. Their proprietary AI-solution, Daniel, helps providers to recover lost revenue by using advanced machine learning and generative AI algorithms to analyze historical claims data, identify and correct errors, and streamline the resubmission process.

With more than $5 trillion in insurance claims each year, healthcare denials can have a significant impact on a provider's revenue cycle. The time it takes to be reimbursed is also increasing, as 84% of healthcare organizations said they would make correcting denied claims a top priority. With seamless integration into EHR, billing, and claims systems, Red Sky Health helps healthcare providers recover lost revenue, analyzing denial codes, payer rules, and historical outcomes to generate resubmission-ready responses within minutes.

"In an environment where hundreds of billions of dollars are tied up in denied claims each year, revenue cycle performance is mission critical. Red Sky Health's technology empowers providers to strengthen cash flow, reduce administrative friction, and reinvest resources in patient care," said Andrew Harris. "I'm honored to join the Company at such a pivotal time and further their mission of helping providers ensure proper compensation for medical services so they can continue to give every patient the care they deserve."

About Red Sky Health

Red Sky Health is the creator of a proprietary AI-platform called Daniel that fixes health insurance claims denials at scale. Daniel identifies claims issues, corrects them in real time, and programmatically resubmits the claim. Formed by healthcare and technology startup veterans, the Company's mission is to combat health insurance claim denials and ensure proper compensation for medical services to help patients receive the full scope of care they deserve. To learn more, visit them at RedSkyHealth.com or follow them on LinkedIn

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SOURCE Red Sky Health Corporation