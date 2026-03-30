Red Sky Health's Outcome-as-a-Service Solution Fixes Health Insurance Claim Denials to Recover Revenue Faster

Automation and flexible deployment capabilities drive strategic pivot for Red Sky Health's health insurance denials remediation platform

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare billing teams are drowning in denied claims, delayed reimbursements, and manual workflows that don't scale. To meet these challenges, Red Sky Health, providers of an AI-driven platform that delivers healthcare claim denials remediation, today announced a critical shift in the way they deliver their solution, Daniel. The Company is pivoting to an Outcome-as-a-Service (OaaS) model which Gartner identifies as a major emerging paradigm that shifts enterprise purchasing from software access (SaaS) to guaranteed, AI-driven business results. By evolving from a traditional SaaS delivery method to one where customers are the focus, Red Sky Health only gets paid when revenue is successfully recovered —aligning incentives directly with the customers' outcomes.

Red Sky Health's Daniel platform helps hospitals and healthcare providers recover lost revenue by using advanced machine learning and generative AI algorithms to analyze historical claims data, identify and correct errors, and auto-resubmit corrected claims. By shifting away from analytics dashboards to execution and financial outcomes, Red Sky Health's OaaS offering fixes denials at scale. This helps providers recover revenue faster and reallocate the effort of recovery professionals so they can concentrate on the most complicated cases.

Key components of Daniel include:

AI-driven Denial Remediation: provides corrections, not just insights, reducing manual billing effort. Root causes are identified at the procedure level to generate precise corrective actions (codes, modifiers, payer changes, etc.) and continuously improve based on outcomes.

Automated Claim Transformation: applies fixes programmatically and prepares claims for resubmission without manual rework. This eliminates repetitive billing tasks and speeds up turnaround time.

Flexible Deployment Model: Practice Management System (PMS) integration for claims remediation connects the healthcare provider's billing software with clearinghouses, payers, or electronic health records to identify, fix, and resubmit denied or rejected insurance claims. Operating behind the scenes, the solution ensures zero disruption to current billing operations. When API integration is not possible, Red Sky provides a fully functional web-based platform that allows billing teams to operate independently of the PMS.

"Unlike other software offerings that focus on surfacing problems, this solution fixes claims denials that are costing hospitals billions of dollars a year," said Dean Margolis, CEO, Red Sky Health. "With our new OaaS delivery method, our financial compensation is based on the direct revenue impact recovered by customers, not activity metrics. Because Daniel is not another analytics tool, we don't just identify problems, we fix them and drive measurable financial results for providers."

About Red Sky Health

Red Sky Health is the creator of a proprietary AI-platform called Daniel that fixes health insurance claims denials at scale. Daniel identifies claims issues, corrects them in real time, and programmatically resubmits the claim. Formed by healthcare and technology startup veterans, the Company's mission is to combat health insurance claim denials and ensure proper compensation for medical services to help patients receive the full scope of care they deserve. To learn more, visit them at RedSkyHealth.com or follow them on LinkedIn

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Chris McCoin or Richard Smith

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SOURCE Red Sky Health Corporation