Andrew K. G. Hildreth and Jonathan Roe Join Ankura as Senior Managing Directors

Dr. Hildreth, a PhD economist and former Professor at University of California-Berkeley, brings significant professional expertise and experience in antitrust, regulatory issues, labor and employment, and complex commercial litigation and arbitration to Ankura's market-facing teams. Dr. Hildreth's arrival heralds the launch of this service into the UK market, and he will be setting up a team to enable him to deliver top-class economic services and capabilities to the UK. In his new role at Ankura, Dr. Hildreth will work closely with the firm's EMEA team and will collaborate with its economists and litigation consulting professionals in the United States.

Also based in the London office, Mr. Roe has more than 15 years' experience in the major projects sector, helping organizations manage all aspects of project and program risk and performance across a wide range of industries. He advises project owners, investors, financiers and contractors on project and program strategy and execution and turnaround, helping clients to build the capability to deliver major projects successfully, optimize project performance, and get distressed projects back on track.

"The addition of these two heavy hitters to our London office is symbolic of our significant investment in this region, and galvanizes our plans for growth," said Simon Michaels, Chairman of EMEA and APAC at Ankura. "We're excited to have both Andrew and Jonathan on board and look forward to talking to our clients about our enhanced services."

Ankura is a business advisory and expert services firm defined by HOW we solve challenges. Whether a client is facing an immediate business challenge, trying to increase the value of their company or protect against future risks, Ankura designs, develops, and executes tailored solutions by assembling the right combination of expertise. We help clients navigate a wide range of corporate performance and risk management challenges, including those pertaining to compliance, investigations, forensics, technology, turnaround and restructuring, and corporate strategy. We build on this experience with every case, client, and situation, collaborating to create innovative, customized solutions, and strategies designed for today's ever-changing business environment. This gives our clients unparalleled insight and experience across a wide range of economic, governance, and regulatory challenges. At Ankura, we know that collaboration drives results. For more information, please visit: www.ankura.com.

