Andrew McFarlane Joins Readymode® as Chief Operating Officer to Scale Operations Amid Record Growth and Market Expansion

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Readymode®, a high-growth outbound customer engagement platform for sales teams and contact centers, announced the appointment of Andrew McFarlane as Chief Operating Officer (COO). In this role, McFarlane will lead all departments across the business, driving operational performance, product velocity, and data-powered decision-making.

Andrew McFarlane, COO of Readymode (CNW Group/Readymode.com, Inc.)

McFarlane is a recognized leader in scaling high-growth technology organizations, bringing two decades of transformative operational leadership in the SaaS and tech sectors. Most recently, as COO of 7Gen, an EV infrastructure and finance company, he was instrumental in shaping the company's operational backbone, leading initiatives that delivered unprecedented efficiency and positioned the company for sustained, rapid scaling. He has also successfully scaled two prior companies as CEO, where he was known for his strategic clarity and aligning product, sales, finance, and customer delivery around measurable growth priorities. McFarlane brings a proven track record of leading high-performance teams and installing the operational discipline needed to scale.

"This is a game-changing appointment for Readymode. Andrew's deep operational expertise and his proven ability to build scalable, high-performance engines will be instrumental in unleashing our next phase of growth. His leadership is critical to strengthening our foundation as we move to dominate the outbound customer engagement market," said Jason Jantz, CEO and Co-founder of Readymode.

Andrew will focus on strategy execution and operational leadership, including strengthening cross-functional collaboration, optimizing performance and process, and enhancing customer experience.

"I am thrilled to join Readymode at this pivotal inflection point," said McFarlane. "The team has already built an incredible platform and a foundation of customer trust. I look forward to leading the charge on scaling our operations to meet the explosive demand in the market, ensuring we are not just the leading, but the definitive outbound customer engagement platform."

About Readymode:

Readymode is a cloud-based, outbound customer engagement platform for sales teams. Our all-in-one platform empowers businesses to engage smarter, connect more, and grow their revenue. Along with an industry-leading predictive dialer, our outbound calling solutions include advanced features like fully integrated CRM, built-in compliance tools, and real-time reporting and analytics. Readymode is at the core of the conversation; we're designed for businesses that want to maximize productivity and scale affordably.

SOURCE Readymode.com, Inc.