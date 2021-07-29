Andrew Saunders Named Vice President of Entertainment For Seminole Gaming

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Saunders has been named Vice President of Entertainment for Seminole Gaming, with responsibility for live entertainment programming at Seminole Gaming venues throughout Florida.

Seminole Gaming entertainment venues include the 7,500-seat Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, the 1,500-seat Hard Rock Event Center at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, the 836-seat Seminole Center at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee, plus venues at Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, Seminole Brighton Casino and Seminole Classic Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

"Andrew Saunders joins Seminole Gaming with a wealth of entertainment experience and will be instrumental in advancing live events and entertainment opportunities," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment for Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "As our extensive schedule of concerts and events gains even more momentum, Saunders will identify additional one-of-a-kind entertainment experiences for our guests."

Saunders will play a pivotal role in implementing entertainment strategies at Seminole Gaming venues, including collaboration between event venues and ticketing operations, finance and production partners. He brings more than 10 years of experience in negotiating and booking entertainment events, including relationship management with talent, agencies and production companies. His professional reach extends to working with event marketing, ticketing and legal teams.

Saunders most recently held booking positions for AEG at Staples Center, Microsoft Theater as a senior talent buyer working in tandem with the Presents division. He previously worked as Director of Booking for Los Angeles' Venue Coalition, a group of more than 70 arenas and 15 theaters in North America. He holds a bachelor's degree in Music Industry and Business from the University of Southern California, Los Angeles.

"I'm excited to continue bringing exceptional events and experiences to Hard Rock and Seminole Gaming guests as the entertainment industry begins to open its doors to in-person events," said Saunders. "It's an honor to be part of a team that focuses on unique guest experiences."

Saunders will collaborate with entertainment leads at each property, including Dave Gold, Vice President of Entertainment Operations and Live Events, and Steve Minick, Director of Entertainment, at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, respectively.

About Seminole Gaming

Seminole Gaming manages seven Florida gaming locations for the Seminole Tribe of Florida, including Seminole Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Tampa and Hollywood, Fla. Seminole Gaming has long been recognized for its industry innovations and success. It was the first Indian Tribe in North America to open a high-stakes bingo hall and casino, which debuted in 1979 and became the forerunner of the Indian Gaming movement.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 68 countries spanning 239 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the Top Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry by Forbes and also designated as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also received first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the top performing hotel brands in J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study for the second consecutive year. Hard Rock destinations are located in international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, Global Gaming's 2020 Property of the Year. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com .

