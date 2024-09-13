Hard Rock and John Legend 'Come Together for Good' at Special Performance for Unity by Hard Rock™ Members

Hard Rock International presents Legend with $100,000 donation for his The Show Me Campaign

Two lucky Unity members won a trip to Legend's performance at Hard Rock Cafe London complete with a stay in the inaugural 'Hard Rock House' – a local home adorned with the iconic, music-inspired décor of Hard Rock Hotels

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night, Hard Rock International hosted a private "Unity by Hard Rock Come Together for Good" performance with EGOT-winning critically acclaimed, multi-platinum artist and producer John Legend at the original Hard Rock Cafe London in continued celebration of the Unity by Hard Rock™ global loyalty program launch. To show their gratitude for Legend's partnership and support for his philanthropic endeavors, Hard Rock presented a $100,000 check to his organization The Show Me Campaign, which is committed to ensuring that every young person has the opportunity to pursue their dreams through access to inspiring education, not just by chance, but by transforming the systems that shape our children's futures. Show Me Campaign is a fiscally sponsored program of the Social Impact Fund.

Keith Sheldon presents The Show Me Campaign check to John Legend on behalf of Hard Rock Heals Foundation - Credit Will Bailey

Legend performed favorite songs "Ordinary People," "Tonight" and "All of Me" for an intimate audience of Unity members and other guests. Two lucky Unity members from Yukon, Oklahoma were flown in and sat feet away from Legend after winning the Come Together Experiences sweepstakes. They received exclusive swag, signed merchandise, a $200 Rock Shop gift card and overnight stay in the inaugural 'Hard Rock House' – a local home adorned with the iconic, music-inspired décor of Hard Rock Hotels.

Legend has a long-standing relationship with Hard Rock, having performed at various Hard Rock Live music venues and helped open the Hard Rock Hotel New York. Most recently, he was part of the star-studded Unity global loyalty program launch 'Come Together' campaign which also featured Lionel Messi, Shakira and Noah Kahan who did a cover of The Beatles' iconic song.

Unity by Hard Rock merges the best of casino, hotel, restaurant, retail and entertainment loyalty programs under one umbrella around the world and online. It offers an array of services for members to earn Unity Points and redeem them for free hotel nights, dining experiences and merchandise, while gaining access to offers, promotions and rewards.

"I feel very fortunate to have the opportunity to perform again at a Hard Rock venue, this time for Unity members and fans in the place where it all started, the 'original cafe' in London," said Legend. "The night was special and made even more so with Hard Rock's generous donation to The Show Me Campaign. Growing up, music was my passion, but it was my teachers who truly unlocked my potential. They taught me to write with creativity, passion, and clarity, which paved my way to becoming a successful musician. I recognize that my journey was not just about talent, but also the fortune of having teachers who believed in me. Thank you to Hard Rock for supporting The Show Me Campaign's work to pay it forward and ensure opportunity and access to quality education for the next generation."

"We are proud to support The Show Me Campaign and are thankful to John for sharing his talents and powerful music with our Unity members and special guests at another incredible performance curated by Hard Rock," said Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment & Brand Management at Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming. "We're thrilled with the continued growth of Unity by Hard Rock membership since its global launch and supporting the 'Come Together' campaign that began this spring. Members have been discovering how they can earn points for doing what they love across Hard Rock's amazing venues including hotels, casinos, restaurants, shops and more."

Photos from last night's Unity performance can be downloaded here.

About Hard Rock®

