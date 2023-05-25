Andrew Skurman and Robert Valentine Awarded Honorary Doctorates by Academy of Art University

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Academy of Art University is delighted to announce that esteemed individuals Andrew Skurman and Robert Valentine have been awarded honorary doctorates for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields of architecture and branding and advertising. The awards were presented by Academy of Art University President Elisa Stephens during the Spring 2023 Graduate Commencement Ceremony.

Renowned Architect Andrew Skurman Awarded Honorary Doctorate by Academy of Art University President Dr. Elisa Stephens (CNW Group/Academy of Art University)

Andrew Skurman, renowned architect and founder of Skurman Architects, has dedicated his career to preserving and advancing classical architecture. With a passion for timeless design, Skurman brings the dreams of his clients to life by meticulously incorporating classical traditions from France, England, and the Mediterranean. His expertise and commitment to excellence have earned him accolades throughout his career, including being named a Chevalier of Arts & Letters by the Minister of Culture of France and receiving the prestigious Arthur Ross Award for lifetime achievement from the Institute of Classical Architecture and Art.

Robert Valentine, a visionary in the world of branding and advertising, has shaped the success of numerous prestigious brands, including Fortune 500 companies, fashion houses, artisans, celebrities, and lifestyle personalities. His groundbreaking campaigns and strategic brand launches have left an indelible mark on the industry. Valentine's creative genius and innovative approach have been recognized with awards such as The Society of Publication Designers and Addy Awards. His work has been featured in renowned publications and is part of the permanent collections at esteemed museums like Cooper Hewitt, Victoria & Albert, and Smithsonian.

The honorary doctorates bestowed upon Andrew Skurman and Robert Valentine by the Academy of Art University are a testament to their exceptional achievements, profound impact, and unwavering dedication to their crafts. These honorary degrees acknowledge their invaluable contributions to their respective industries and their ongoing commitment to inspiring future generations of artists, architects, and designers.

"Andrew Skurman and Robert Valentine are true visionaries in their fields, and their exceptional talent and creativity have shaped the world of architecture and branding, respectively. We are honored to recognize their remarkable achievements and present them with honorary doctorates," said Academy of Art University President Dr. Elisa Stephens. "Their passion, expertise, and relentless pursuit of excellence serve as an inspiration to our students and embody the spirit of artistic innovation we foster at our university."

The Academy of Art University congratulates Andrew Skurman and Robert Valentine on this well-deserved honor. Their extraordinary contributions to their industries have left an indelible mark, and they continue to inspire and shape the future of art, design, and architecture.

For more information about the Academy of Art University, please visit:

Website: http://www.academyart.edu/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/academyufashion

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AcademyUFashion

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/academyufashion

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/academyofartuni/

Official Blog - Fashion School Daily: http://www.fashionschooldaily.com/

For media enquiries, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Academy of Art University