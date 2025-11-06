Andrew Springate Joins Horizon Family Brands as Chief Marketing Officer

Springate brings more than 25 years of experience driving compelling brand and category growth to the Horizon Organic and Wallaby Organic brands

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at Horizon Family Brands , a portfolio of purposeful wellness brands that includes Horizon Organic and Wallaby Organic yogurt, is thrilled to announce Andrew Springate as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Springate will lead marketing, innovation, consumer insights & analytics, and research & development for Horizon as he partners with the sales team to drive accelerated brand growth.

Springate comes to Horizon Family Brands with more than 25 years of experience within the food and beverage industry, building iconic brands by tapping into deep consumer insights. He takes a transformative, modern approach to marketing that ultimately leads to strong, sustained growth.

Springate was the CMO at Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) for eight years, where he propelled Dr Pepper to become the second largest soft drink brand in the U.S. He and his team achieved this milestone through a thoughtful growth plan, breakthrough product innovation and engaging integrated marketing and advertising campaigns. During his KDP tenure, he oversaw brand strategy and marketing activation of more than 125 brands generating sales of over $14B across beverage categories.

"We are incredibly excited to have Andrew join our leadership team at Horizon Family Brands. He is a trailblazer who will drive our brand-building initiatives, lead our innovation pipeline, and collaborate closely across teams to fuel accelerated growth," said Tyler Holm, CEO of Horizon Family Brands. "His deep and proven experience building strong brands and creating highly engaged and focused teams positions him to be a fantastic and high-impact leader at Horizon Family Brands."

Throughout his more than 20 years at KDP, Springate managed teams and initiatives spanning across marketing and sales functions. He excelled at guiding teams as a senior vice president of sales, senior vice president of marketing and strategic planning, director of innovation and more. With an MBA from Harvard Business School, Springate possesses a strong educational foundation and a recognized commitment to excellence.

To further advance the beverage industry's commitment to customers, consumers and communities, Springate has served on the Board of Directors and as Vice Chair of the American Beverage Association (ABA). Springate was selected as a "CMO 50" in Campaign's 2024 list of top marketers, as well as recognized as an Ad Age Marketer of the Year 2024 for his success with Dr Pepper's integrated marketing campaigns.

"Horizon Organic is a pioneer in organic dairy and the largest USDA-certified organic milk and dairy brand in the world1," said Springate. "It's a phenomenal brand and I appreciate the affinity Horizon Organic has with its consumers. I look forward to deepening our understanding of those consumers to drive impactful results."

About Horizon Family Brands

Horizon Family Brands is currently comprised of market leaders Horizon Organic and Wallaby Organic. These two legacy brands have helped shape the organic movement and have also nourished families for decades. The mission of Horizon Family Brands is to inspire healthier living, which nourishes the collective potential for good. For more information about Horizon Family Brands, please visit horizonfamilybrands.com .

1 Source: Circana OmniMarket Core Outlets, 52 Weeks Ending Feb 25, 2024

