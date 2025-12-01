Horizon Family Brands Announces Acquisition of Maple Hill Creamery to Strengthen Leadership in Organic Dairy

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizon Family Brands (Horizon), a leading provider of better-for-you food and beverage products, today announced the strategic acquisition of Maple Hill Creamery (Maple Hill), America's original 100% grass-fed organic dairy company. This acquisition brings together two trusted names in organic dairy to expand Horizon's portfolio, strengthen its presence across retail channels, and reinforce its commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable products to customers and consumers across the United States.

"This acquisition represents an exciting step forward for Horizon as we continue to advance our strategic objectives and invest in better-for-you brands," said Tyler Holm, CEO of Horizon Family Brands. "Maple Hill's expertise in grass-fed organic dairy and impressive growth across customers and channels complement Horizon's capabilities and vision for the future. Together, we will be better positioned to serve our customers, support our farmers and suppliers, and drive innovation and growth in the organic dairy industry."

Jim Hau, President and CEO of Maple Hill Creamery, stated: "Joining forces with Horizon is an incredible opportunity to amplify Maple Hill's mission and impact. This partnership is about more than growth. It's about shared values, supporting sustainable farming practices, and delivering the highest quality 100% grass-fed organic dairy products to consumers. We see this as a great opportunity to build a stronger future for the organic dairy space through the enhancement and growth of the Maple Hill grass-fed organic product offering."

Key benefits of the acquisition include:

Expanded Reach: Increasing access to high-quality organic, and grass-fed organic products for customers and consumers nationwide.

Increasing access to high-quality organic, and grass-fed organic products for customers and consumers nationwide. Enhanced Innovation: Combining resources and expertise to accelerate product development and drive new opportunities in organic dairy.

Combining resources and expertise to accelerate product development and drive new opportunities in organic dairy. Stronger Supply Chains: Leveraging complementary capabilities to improve efficiency and resilience across operations.

Leveraging complementary capabilities to improve efficiency and resilience across operations. Commitment to Sustainability: Deepening support for sustainable farming practices and regenerative agriculture to benefit farmers, communities, and the environment.

Horizon and Maple Hill will ensure operational continuity for consumers, farmers, customers, and other partners as Maple Hill is integrated into Horizon's portfolio of better-for-you brands. Leadership teams from both organizations are committed to retaining the strengths of both companies while unlocking new opportunities for shared success.

About Horizon Family Brands

Horizon Family Brands is a leading provider of organic dairy products, known for its commitment to quality, sustainability, and supporting family farms. With a wide range of better-for-you food and beverage products, Horizon is dedicated to making organic dairy accessible to families everywhere.

About Maple Hill Creamery

Maple Hill has been disrupting the dairy industry since its beginnings in 2009 and is committed to using regenerative agriculture practices that are better for the animal, for the planet and for everyone. The company was founded with a mission to create clean, 100% grass-fed organic dairy products and continues to meet that demand for consumers today.

For more information, please contact:

Emily Rado, Senior Account Director

SchroderHaus Marketing Communications

[email protected]

954-592-2003

SOURCE Horizon Family Brands