Andrew Ziskind, MD., National Healthcare Leader, Named Managing Director and CEO of BDC Advisors

MIAMI, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rick Wesslund, Founder and Chairman of BDC Advisors, LLC., announced today that Andrew Ziskind, MD, MBA, a distinguished healthcare consultant and physician leader, had been named Managing Director and CEO of the national healthcare consulting firm. "BDC is responding to the market demand and growing," Wesslund said in announcing Ziskind's appointment. "Andy is the perfect person to lead us at this point. His joining will enable BDC to respond to this market demand efficiently and thoughtfully given his background as a consultant, physician executive, and academic healthcare leader."

He added: "Andy shares our passion for improving how healthcare is delivered. He will leverage his consulting and healthcare experience focusing on achieving effective healthcare transformation, including alignment between strategy and operations, advancing population health effectiveness, and supporting innovative and successful affiliations between academic and community health systems." Wesslund explained that Ziskind's appointment, "will significantly strengthen BDC's ability to respond to the issues the firm's clients are asking us to help them with. These include restructuring payer provider relationships, and addressing contemporary contracting challenges and opportunities, organizing durable models of physician alignment, and strategically positioning health systems for growth." Wesslund will continue as Founder and Chairman.

Dr. Ziskind was most recently senior executive officer (CEO) of Southwestern Health Resources (SWHR), the joint venture created by UT Southwestern and Texas Health Resources to support their strategic and operational transition to population health management. SWHR includes a 5,500 provider clinically integrated network, a Medicare Advantage Health Plan, and is responsible for all contracting for UT Southwestern and Texas Health Resources. SWHR was recognized as the #1NGACO in the nation for three consecutive years.

Prior to leading SWHR, Dr. Ziskind was the Senior Vice President of Academic Strategy for Premier, Inc. Prior to his leadership position at Premier, Dr. Ziskind was a Managing Director at Huron Healthcare, the national performance improvement consulting company where he led strategy, clinical operations, physician solutions and population health solutions areas of Huron's practice. Prior to that, he spent five years in a variety of executive and academic leadership positions at Barnes-Jewish Hospital (BJC), including the system's flagship tertiary care hospital in St Louis. Ziskind was recruited to BJC Healthcare from the University of Washington in Seattle where he was Vice Dean for Clinical Affairs and Associate Vice President for Clinical Programs. From 1990 to 1999 Ziskind served in a variety of leadership roles at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, serving as Director, University of Maryland Cardiac Network and Vice President for Clinical Services, UniversityCARE.

Ziskind graduated from Bowdoin College, the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, and did his residency in Internal Medicine, and Fellowship in Cardiology at The Massachusetts General Hospital. He is Board-Certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiovascular disease. He also holds an M.B.A. from Loyola College of Maryland in Baltimore, MD. Dr. Ziskind may be reached at (312) 405-7298 or [email protected].

ABOUT BDC ADVISORS

BDC Advisors is a national healthcare strategy consulting firm that transforms and grows healthcare organizations. Established in 1990, the firm is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The firms practice areas include health enterprise strategy, payer/provider innovation, provider network development, organization design and development, population health, and strategic pricing and cost repositioning.

Media Contact: Dudley Morris, 312-286-4865, [email protected]

SOURCE BDC Advisors