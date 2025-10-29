Andy Beck Unveils Plans to Strengthen Middle-Class Jobs, Address Housing Shortage, and Expand Mental Health Care

WEST BEND, Wis., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Congressional candidate Andy Beck continues to meet with residents across Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District, listening to their concerns about rising costs, stagnant wages, and the failure of the current administration and their congressman to deliver for working families.

"I've had the privilege of meeting so many hardworking people across our district—from small business owners and union workers to parents and veterans. Everywhere I go I'm hearing the same thing," said Beck. "People are working harder than ever, but can't get ahead. We need to bring opportunity back to the middle class — not just for the next generation, but for the one that's struggling right now."

In response to what he's heard from voters, Beck unveiled two new initiatives central to his campaign platform:

The Quick Start CareersPlan is a federal–state partnership that provides free or low-cost training and apprenticeships for high-demand jobs through Wisconsin's renowned technical college system and union apprenticeship programs. It shortens the time from high school graduation—or career transition—to steady, family-supporting work.

"We need to make training faster, affordable, and connected to real employers," Beck said. "This isn't about four-year degrees—it's about real-world skills that pay family wages and keep our communities strong."

The Afford to Grow Plan, directly addresses the district's housing crisis, where median home prices near $400,000 and two-bedroom rents exceed $1,500. Beck's plan delivers 5,000 new affordable units over five years — including two-bedroom apartments at $1,200 per month and three-bedroom condos priced at $150,000 for households earning up to 80% of area median income (~$65,000 for a family of four).

"Affordable housing shouldn't be a dream—it should be a foundation for families and a driver of local jobs," said Beck. "Afford to Grow links homeownership and housing stability with real pathways to the middle class."

Beck also emphasized his commitment to improving mental health care access, which he calls one of the most urgent and overlooked challenges facing Wisconsin families.

"So many of our toughest social issues—from addiction and the unhoused to crime and economic hardship—can be traced back to untreated mental health struggles," Beck said. "It's time we treat mental health care as essential care."

