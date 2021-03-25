Andy Bunch CFP®, CFA® Joins BIP Wealth

ATLANTA, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BIP Wealth, one of the Southeast's leading wealth management firms, today announced the addition of Andy Bunch CFP®, CFA® to its team of Personal Wealth Advisors. Bunch was previously an associate at Homrich Berg, an independent wealth management firm. Prior to that, he served in a compliance role at Signator Investors and in compliance, analyst, and financial advisor roles at Transamerica Financial Advisors.

Over the course of a nearly two-decade career in financial services, Bunch gained diverse experience as an advisor and analyst before moving into wealth management in 2019.

"In addition to his outstanding formal education and certifications, Andy possesses a strong, practical knowledge of financial planning," said Bill Harris, co-founder and CEO of BIP Wealth. "He'll deliver immediate value to our clients as our firm continues to grow."

"I feel very fortunate to work with the talented and passionate group of people at BIP Wealth," said Bunch. "The firm has deep experience in wealth management and private investments, and its team truly cares about the success of its clients. I consider working with BIP Wealth and serving its clients as a fiduciary to be the pinnacle of my career."

Bunch will work closely with CEO Harris to support a broad array of high-net-worth families. Bunch holds an MBA from the Georgia Institute of Technology and a bachelor's degree from the University of Northern Iowa. He is a Certified Financial Planner® and a Chartered Financial Analyst®.

About BIP Wealth

BIP Wealth is a registered investment advisory firm with two locations: Atlanta and Alpharetta, Georgia. It manages more than $1.4 billion in investment assets for its clients consisting of families and individuals. BIP Wealth delivers highly personalized wealth management services for successful professionals, entrepreneurs, corporate executives, professional athletes, and those planning for or already enjoying retirement. For more information, visit www.bipwealth.com or follow BIP Wealth on LinkedIn or Twitter @BIPWealth.

Media Contact:

Kathy Berardi

[email protected]

678.644.4122

SOURCE BIP Wealth