Andy Sobotta named Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for Bridgestone Americas

In his new role, Sobotta will oversee the protection of the company's information technology assets, ensuring robust IT security architecture, operations and compliance throughout the Americas.

"In today's globally connected society, cybersecurity is more critical than ever," said Mezzabotta. "We are thrilled to have Andy join Bridgestone to lead our information security team in the Americas. His expertise and leadership will help ensure we have the right cybersecurity strategy and the right standards in place that are necessary to prevent and mitigate risks."

Sobotta joins Bridgestone with more than 20 years of experience as an information security executive, including nearly 10 years in the automotive industry. He most recently served as Chief Information Security Officer at Sensata Technologies, Inc., after four years as Associate Executive Director of Global Information Security with Procter & Gamble. Sobotta also served as Chief Information Security Officer for Elavon/US Bank and was Chief Information Security Officer for Volkswagen of America.

Sobotta earned his bachelor's degree in computer science from East Tennessee State University and his master's degree in information science from Penn State University. He also served in the United States Army.

About Bridgestone Americas, Inc.:

Nashville, Tennessee-based Bridgestone Americas, Inc. (BSAM) is the U.S. subsidiary of Bridgestone Corporation, the world's largest tire and rubber company. BSAM and its subsidiaries develop, manufacture and market a wide range of Bridgestone, Firestone and associate brand tires to address the needs of a broad range of customers, including consumers, automotive and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and those in the agricultural, forestry and mining industries. The companies are also engaged in retreading operations throughout the Western Hemisphere and produce air springs, roofing materials, and industrial fibers and textiles. The BSAM family of companies also operates the world's largest chain of automotive tire and service centers. Guided by its One Team, One Planet message, the company is dedicated to achieving a positive environmental impact in all of the communities it calls home.

