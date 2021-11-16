anecdotes Announces New Partnership With Snowflake and Launch of Its Snowflake-Connected App

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the leading Compliance solutions provider, anecdotes, has announced a new partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, and the launch of anecdotes' Snowflake-connected app. The initiative will enable anecdotes' customers using Snowflake to build and implement mature Compliance Programs that facilitate growth, all while maintaining greater control over their own data.

Companies invest a lot in protecting the data they control. However, when they use most third-party vendors, their data leaves the company's perimeter and the security measures put in place become irrelevant as a result. Through this new partnership between anecdotes and Snowflake, the app sets a new standard for data delegation, according to which, third-party vendors remain data processors and companies regain greater control of their data and security.

"anecdotes is dedicated to providing comprehensive solutions for the InfoSec Compliance community that improve security," said anecdotes CEO and co-founder, Yair Kuznitsov. "At such a critical point in time, when data and cybersecurity are so paramount to company health and success, we are proud and excited to be pioneering the way third-party data is handled and to have built a platform that actually improves data governance and security overall in this way."

"Compliance managers shouldn't have to rely on manual evidence collection and control validation," said Omer Singer, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy at Snowflake. "By partnering with anecdotes, enterprises can leverage the power of Snowflake to centralize their evidence data, report on actionable insights and achieve a data-driven approach to compliance management."

About anecdotes

anecdotes enables cloud-first companies to grow by establishing mature and smart Compliance programs. With anecdotes' comprehensive Compliance solution, paired with unmatched knowledge and a community of experts, startups and hyper-growth companies can generate revenue and enhance trust with customers and partners with ease.

Trusted by enterprises like SimilarWeb, Fiverr, and Riskified, and backed by top VCs, companies turn to anecdotes to drive Compliance efficiency and seamlessly adopt additional InfoSec frameworks. anecdotes is headquartered in Tel Aviv and has offices in Palo Alto and New York.

