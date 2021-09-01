anecdotes announces the appointment of Terry O'Daniel, to their Professional Advisory Board

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- anecdotes , the leading InfoSec Compliance solutions provider, announced today the addition of Terry O'Daniel to the company's Professional Advisory Board. O'Daniel, a world leader in Information Security and Compliance, will help strengthen anecdotes' innovative approach to InfoSec Compliance and support customers' Compliance programs as they scale.

Following anecdotes' recent achievements, wherein it experienced an increase of revenue by more than 100% quarter over quarter, and the addition of multiple hyper-growth companies like Riskified and JFrog to its customer portfolio, the company is now expanding its GTM activities and O'Daniel will play an integral part of this expansion. This heightened demand for anecdotes' solution comes as growing companies struggle with ad-hoc, complex Compliance projects and are looking for ways to remove the heavy burden from InfoSec teams while meeting the business need to establish comprehensive and strategic Compliance programs.

O'Daniel's professional journey has spanned decades and he was responsible for establishing Compliance programs at industry giants including Salesforce, Yahoo, Netflix, and lastly Instacart, where he directs the Risk and Compliance Program. Terry shares anecdotes' vision of establishing a simplified and business-driven Compliance ecosystem, wherein Compliance processes are no longer a burden but instead, support the business growth. With deep insights and experience, O'Daniel is well-suited to help anecdotes in the continued development of their InfoSec Compliance automation platform and ecosystem.

"We are delighted to welcome Terry to our Professional Advisory Board. He truly is someone who represents everything we plan to achieve here at anecdotes," says anecdotes' CEO and Co-founder, Yair Kuznitsov. "He has worked for years-on-end to simplify the complexities associated with meeting multiple InfoSec Compliance frameworks, helping businesses move forward and get the credentials needed to foster partnerships and support business growth while adhering to security best practices. We are excited to learn from his vast experience and look forward to much collaboration."

Says O'Daniel, "I'm really thrilled to be joining anecdotes' Professional Advisory Board. I've been following their journey for quite a while, and believe they have the ability to solve what's broken in InfoSec Compliance. Since my early days in this industry, I've known that a better approach to effectively scaling Compliance was needed, and I see that this platform—together with the incredibly dedicated and motivated team at anecdotes—can make this a reality. They are on a course to create true disruption in the InfoSec Compliance market and I'm looking forward to being a part of it."

About anecdotes

anecdotes enables cloud-based companies to grow by establishing mature and smart Compliance programs. With anecdotes' comprehensive Compliance solutions, paired with unmatched knowledge and a community of experts, startups and hyper growth companies can generate business and enhance trust with customers and partners with ease.

Trusted by enterprises like SimilarWeb, Fiverr, and Riskified, and backed by top VCs, companies turn to anecdotes to drive Compliance efficiency and seamlessly adopt additional InfoSec frameworks. anecdotes is headquartered in Tel Aviv and has offices in Palo Alto and New York.

For more information, visit: https://www.anecdotes.ai

