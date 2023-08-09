anecdotes Introduces Snowflake Connected Application 2.0 for Advanced Custom Executive-Level Compliance Reporting

TEL AVIV, Israel and PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- anecdotes , the leading security Compliance technology firm, today announced the launch of its Connected App 2.0, Powered by Snowflake. The application was designed to provide leadership with the Compliance reporting needed to understand the company's security posture and aid in decision-making.

anecdotes solves the challenge of obtaining accurate and comprehensive Compliance data with automated data collection from 100+ data sources, including public and private clouds, multi-cloud, and multi-accounts, through its custom plugins. The data is then ingested, standardized, and analyzed according to each company's policies and objectives. With the release of Connected App 2.0, that data can be leveraged for in-depth reporting for company executives.

Built on Snowflake, anecdotes' Connected App 2.0 enables the visualization of Compliance data with various widgets and customizable reports that yield actionable insights at the organizational level. Alongside the out-of-the-box suggestions, all reports can be crafted and tailored to the organization's business nature and specific needs using the self-serve dashboard.

"Compliance managers no longer have to struggle with presenting accurate and comprehensive security Compliance data to their executive leadership. With anecdotes' Connected App 2.0, enterprises can leverage the power of fully configurable DIY reporting to achieve a data-driven approach to Compliance management," said Ryan Lieser, VP Partnerships and Alliances at anecdotes.

"Executives in publicly-traded companies and other large enterprises make strategic decisions based on Compliance and risk insights, but they're held back when the underlying data is not credible, or the insights are not actionable. With its Connected App 2.0 powered by Snowflake, anecdotes is making great strides towards accessible, accurate, and actionable Compliance reports for even the most complex organizations," said Omer Singer, Head of Cybersecurity Strategy, Snowflake.

Industry leading applications are Powered by Snowflake. By building on Snowflake, product, and engineering teams are able to develop, scale, and operate their applications without operational burden, delivering differentiated products to their customers. With the Powered by Snowflake program, builders get access to resources to help them design, market, and operate their applications in the Data Cloud. To learn more about the Powered by Snowflake program and how organizations are building on Snowflake, click here.

About anecdotes

anecdotes is the leading technology provider for Compliance leaders. Powered by data, the anecdotes Compliance Operating System (OS) transforms security Compliance from a box-ticking exercise into a powerful driver of growth. With a variety of applications powered by verified data, Compliance leaders as well as advisory firms and auditors, can turn manual, time-consuming, and siloed tasks into an automated, continuous, and strategic Compliance program. That's why some of the world's fastest-growing brands - Navan, Amplitude, Babylon, and more - use anecdotes. For more information, visit anecdotes.ai .

SOURCE anecdotes