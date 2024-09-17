Anecdotes Introduces Trust Center

Companies Can Now Accelerate Sales Cycles by Putting Security and Compliance in Full View

TEL AVIV, Israel and PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anecdotes, the leading security compliance technology firm, today announced the launch of Anecdotes Trust Center, a centralized platform for companies to effortlessly share compliance and security information and documentation with prospects, customers, and partners.

Reflecting the company's real-time security and compliance posture, the Trust Center enables companies to decide exactly what information and documentation to share, and to what extent. This helps accelerate the sales cycle by streamlining the security review process. Sales teams can give prospects access to essential documentation early in the sales cycle without any intervention—or delay—from security or compliance teams. This transparency helps establish credibility and confidence in the companies' offerings.

"There's no better way to build trust than by making security and compliance information and documentation easily available," says Roi Amior, Chief Product Officer and co-founder. "By using the Anecdotes Trust Center as part of the broader Anecdotes ComplianceOS suite, companies not only shine a spotlight on their security and compliance efforts but also leverage a comprehensive solution that integrates trust management with their wider compliance needs. This proves their commitment to continuously protecting customer and partner data while enhancing overall effectiveness.

To keep in full control over the shared data, users can customize privacy settings for each document in their Trust Center and automate access permissions for private documents. Salesforce integration enables sales teams to automatically grant access to relevant documentation as prospects move through the buying process, while DocuSign integration supports one-click NDA access, streamlining the process.

Trust Center Benefits:

Accelerates sales cycle: Traditionally, security and compliance reviews can slow down the sales process as teams fill out forms and provide documentation. Anecdotes Trust Center automates and streamlines this process, saving valuable GRC team time while sales teams directly share pre-approved compliance information. By providing instant access to necessary documentation, the Trust Center helps maintain the pace of sales engagements, leading to faster deal closures.

Improves customer experience: The Trust Center reduces friction by allowing prospects to conduct security reviews in advance. Prospects appreciate the transparency and ease of access to compliance information, which builds trust and confidence in the product.

Consistent, accurate, and real-time: Anecdotes Trust Center continuously pulls data directly from a company's Anecdotes Compliance OS, ensuring all documentation is up-to-date and accurate and reducing the risk of errors that can occur when multiple teams are involved in the documentation process.

About anecdotes

Anecdotes is the leading technology provider for Compliance leaders. Powered by data, the Anecdotes Compliance Operating System (OS) transforms security Compliance from a box-ticking exercise into a powerful driver of growth. With a variety of applications powered by verified data, Compliance leaders as well as advisory firms and auditors, can turn manual, time-consuming, and siloed tasks into an automated, continuous, and strategic Compliance program. That's why some of the world's largest enterprises and fastest-growing brands use anecdotes. Anecdotes has headquarters in San Francisco, California and R&D offices in Tel Aviv, Israel. For more information, visit anecdotes.ai.

