anecdotes Launches on AWS Marketplace

TEL AVIV, Israel and PALO ALTO, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- anecdotes, the leading security Compliance technology firm, today announced that its Compliance OS has successfully completed the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Foundational Technical Review (FTR) and is now available on the AWS marketplace.

The anecdotes Compliance OS allows organizations running on AWS or multi-cloud environments to leverage data and automation to address numerous security Compliance needs. Customers can manage everything from everyday challenges, such as automated evidence collection and risk and policy management, to audit-specific difficulties, such as framework management, all in one place, making the anecdotes Compliance OS one of the most comprehensive Compliance and risk management automation solutions in the market. The platform's proprietary data delegation capability also enables customers to leverage the Compliance OS to process data while storing it within their own parameters.

Completing the FTR indicates that anecdotes has passed a rigorous technical and security evaluation and has been found to meet the best practice standards for security, reliability, and operational excellence, as defined by the AWS Well-Architected Framework. This achievement has enabled anecdotes to list The anecdotes Compliance OS on the AWS Marketplace, an online repository for software and technical services that makes it simple for customers to find and deploy software that runs on AWS by streamlining the adoption of technology with a consolidated purchase environment, quick integration with their AWS account, SaaS contracts, and joint billing.

"We are thrilled to bring The anecdotes Compliance OS to the marketplace and partner with AWS to bring it to market together," says Ryan Lieser, VP Partnerships and Alliances at anecdotes. "It is now easier for organizations running on AWS to access and deploy the data infrastructure necessary to automate, manage, and mature their Compliance programs. We look forward to further partnering with AWS to bring new offerings and capabilities to ease our mutual customers' Compliance efforts."

The marketplace listing is the latest expansion of the already robust partnership between the companies, with anecdotes integrating with over 20 AWS products, including S3, CloudTrail, Key Management Service, Lambda and others, as well as enterprise sub-accounts and subsidiaries. The partnership empowers AWS customers to transform manual, time-consuming, and siloed tasks into an automated, continuous, and strategic Compliance program.

Find anecdotes Compliance OS on the AWS Partner Solution Finder here.

About anecdotes

anecdotes is the leading technology provider for Compliance leaders. Powered by data, the anecdotes Compliance Operating System (OS) transforms security Compliance from a box-ticking exercise into a powerful driver of growth. With a variety of applications powered by verified data, Compliance leaders as well as advisory firms and auditors, can turn manual, time-consuming, and siloed tasks into an automated, continuous, and strategic Compliance program. That's why some of the world's fastest growing brands - Amplitude, Navan, Babylon and more - use anecdotes. For more information, visit anecdotes.ai .

SOURCE anecdotes