Anecdotes Named to Rising in Cyber 2026 List of Top Cybersecurity Startups

CISO-Voted List Recognizes the 30 Private Cybersecurity Companies Shaping Enterprise Security in the Age of AI

TEL AVIV, Israel and PALO ALTO, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anecdotes, the enterprise agentic GRC platform, today announced it was named a Rising in Cyber 2026 honoree, for its work transforming how enterprise security and GRC teams operate with purpose-built AI agents running on an audit-grade data infrastructure.

Anecdotes Named a Rising in Cyber 2026 Honoree for Transforming Enterprise GRC

Led by Notable Capital, Rising in Cyber recognizes 30 standout private cybersecurity companies selected by 150 CISOs and senior security leaders from some of the world's largest organizations. The annual list highlights the technologies and platforms security teams trust to address today's most urgent operational and security challenges.

Anecdotes built GRC from the ground up for the AI era, replacing fragmented, manual compliance with continuous, data-driven operations built for enterprise scale. Its Enterprise Agentic GRC platform, including Continuous Control Monitoring with real-time gap detection and automated remediation, gives security and GRC teams the infrastructure to govern risk continuously and demonstrate assurance without the limitations of legacy tools.

"We built Anecdotes to transform how security and GRC teams operate at enterprise scale," said Yair Kuznitsov, CEO and co-founder of Anecdotes. "Not to patch what was broken, but to replace it entirely. Agentic AI grounded in audit-grade data is what makes that transformation real and reliable. Recognition from the CISOs and security leaders driving this shift is the validation that counts."

The recognition follows a year of strong momentum for Anecdotes, including its recent $55M Series B financing round and expansion across Fortune 500 customers. The company has launched a new agentic GRC suite, including ChatGRC for plain-language program queries and workflows, an Agent Library with pre-built recipes and production-ready GRC agents, and a no-code Agent Studio for building and deploying custom GRC agents. All of it runs on Anecdotes' trusted data foundation, giving agents the business context they need to act reliably in complex enterprise environments.

The 2026 honorees were named alongside the release of the Rising in Cyber 2026 Report, produced in collaboration with Morgan Stanley. The report explores the major trends shaping the cybersecurity market, including the growing impact of agentic AI on enterprise security operations and governance.

"Security is now moving from a constraint to an enabler of how fast AI can actually scale inside the enterprise. The 150 CISOs who voted on this list understand that better than anyone," said Oren Yunger, Managing Partner, Notable Capital. "Congratulations to this year's Rising in Cyber honorees for earning their trust."

Honorees will be recognized at a private event on May 12 at the New York Stock Exchange in San Francisco alongside top security leaders and investors.

To learn more about Rising in Cyber 2026, visit www.notablecap.com/risingincyber.

About Anecdotes

Anecdotes is the enterprise agentic GRC platform built for organizations that refuse to compromise. With comprehensive solutions across governance, risk, and compliance, deep customization capabilities, and AI agents that run on an audit-grade data infrastructure, Anecdotes enables the world's top enterprises to manage GRC programs as unique as their businesses. Learn more at www.anecdotes.ai.

About Rising in Cyber

Rising in Cyber is an annual list and research initiative that recognizes the most promising private cybersecurity companies, as selected by nearly 150 practicing CISOs and cybersecurity executives. For more information about the Rising in Cyber list, report, and methodology, visit www.risingincyber.com.

About Notable Capital

Notable Capital is named for the founders we invest with, the ideas they pursue, and the companies they build. An early-stage venture capital firm headquartered in the U.S., Notable brings a global perspective to cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, fintech, commerce, and AI, investing across the U.S., Israel, Europe, and select go-global markets.

Notable Capital's portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Anthropic, Browserbase, Drata, fal, Handshake, Quince, Slack, Square, Vercel, Wispr, and more. More information at www.notablecap.com.

SOURCE Anecdotes