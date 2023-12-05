anecdotes Recognized as 'One to Watch' in Snowflake's Inaugural Cybersecurity Report

Powered by Snowflake, anecdotes delivers data-powered compliance automation to joint customers

TEL AVIV, Israel and PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- anecdotes today announced that it has been recognized as a Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) 'one to watch' in the inaugural report, T he Next Generation of Cybersecurity Applications , executed and launched by Snowflake , the Data Cloud company.

Snowflake's data-backed report identifies leading Powered by Snowflake cybersecurity applications that are utilized by customers across the Snowflake Data Cloud ecosystem. Snowflake identified five technology categories that security teams may consider when building their cybersecurity strategy by analyzing usage patterns of all Powered by Snowflake cybersecurity applications as of July 2023. The extensive research shows how customers are adopting cybersecurity solutions that connect to their Snowflake security data lake and the increased need for an open-ecosystem architecture that enables secure data sharing. The report also showcases how cybersecurity applications that are Powered by Snowflake leverage the Data Cloud to build AI/ML features. The five categories include:

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Cloud Security

Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC)

Data Enrichment

Emerging Segments

Focusing on companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network or are Snowflake Marketplace providers, the report explores each of the categories that security teams need to be successful in protecting their organizations. This report highlights technology partners and their solutions as "leaders" or "ones to watch" within each category. The Emerging Segments category only showcases "leaders" due to early adoption. Snowflake's report details how current Snowflake customers leverage a number of these partner technologies to achieve holistic visibility, drive data-driven decisions, and enable automation.

"The challenges facing security teams necessitate innovative strategies and technologies, particularly those leveraging data and AI," said Mario Duarte, Vice President of Security at Snowflake. "We consider anecdotes as one to watch in the GRC category with Snowflake playing a key role in how they help organizations take a data-driven approach to security compliance."

anecdotes was identified in Snowflake's report as a 'one to watch' in the GRC category for combining the power of Compliance automation and the Snowflake Data Cloud, allowing organizations to gain full visibility into their security Compliance posture, while controlling their data and security.

"Being recognized as a one to watch in Snowflake's inaugural cybersecurity report is a reflection of the commitment anecdotes has to our shared customers," said Yair Kuznitsov, anecdotes' CEO and Co-Founder. "We look forward to continuing to partner with Snowflake to deliver AI-powered product capabilities that empower our customers to achieve their visibility and automation goals."

Click here to read The Next Generation of Cybersecurity Applications report.

About anecdotes

anecdotes is the leading technology provider for Compliance leaders. Powered by data, the anecdotes Compliance Operating System (OS) transforms security Compliance from a box-ticking exercise into a powerful driver of growth. With a variety of applications powered by verified data, Compliance leaders as well as advisory firms and auditors, can turn manual, time-consuming, and siloed tasks into an automated, continuous, and strategic Compliance program. That's why some of the world's fastest-growing brands - Navan, Amplitude, Babylon, and more - use anecdotes. For more information, visit anecdotes.ai .

SOURCE anecdotes