anecdotes Secures $25 Million in Series B Funding to Revolutionize the Enterprise GRC Stack

News provided by

anecdotes

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

TEL AVIV, Israel and PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- anecdotes, an innovative leader in enterprise GRC (Governance, Risk and Compliance) technology, today announced that it has closed $25 million in a Series B round of funding, elevating the total capital raised to $55 million. Notably, Vertex and DTCP have joined as new investors, underscoring their belief in anecdotes' unique enterprise offering and the motion of global expansion.

The round was led by Glilot Capital Partners, with strong support of existing investors Red Dot Capital Partners, Vintage Investment Partners, and Shasta Ventures, is a testament to the company's resilience and outstanding traction, even amid market challenges. anecdotes has more than threefold its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) over the past year, primarily driven by the expansion of the US customer base, which now includes prominent names such as Lifelabs, Snowflake, Coinbase, Aristocrat, SoFi, Grafana, Payscale, and more.

This financial milestone builds on the $25 million Series A raised in February 2022, which fueled the development of innovative applications and deep data capabilities within the Compliance OS to meet the needs of modern enterprises. Notable capabilities include a robust Analysis Engine and Playbooks that empower each of the existing and new GRC applications, GenAI toolkit, frameworks, audit, policy and risk management, user access review, and more.

Founded in 2020 by Yair Kuznitsov and Roi Amior with offices in New York, San Francisco and Tel Aviv, anecdotes is redefining compliance and risk management by transforming it from a labor-intensive task into a data-driven driver for business growth. Its Compliance Operating System streamlines data collection into modern GRC applications, addressing diverse compliance and risk needs and capitalizing on its flexibility thanks to proprietary integrations with widely used enterprise platforms such as Azure, PagerDuty, Datadog etc.

"Partnering with anecdotes has transformed our approach to security compliance," said Mike Melo, CISO at LifeLabs. "Relying on the Compliance Operating System has not only streamlined our processes but has also transformed our security compliance approach into a live reflection of our corporate risk management."

"At Snowflake, by leveraging anecdotes' compliance technology we unlocked data sets that can now be utilized in our compliance program enhancing efficiency and continuity. Their platform's ability to integrate seamlessly with our existing tools and bring credible data sets has been invaluable," added Mario Duarte, VP Security at Snowflake.

The successful closure of the Series B funding will empower anecdotes to introduce new data-driven innovations to the GRC landscape, such as the anecdotes AI Toolkit which provides a comprehensive list of risks, controls and policies to securely integrate Generative AI capabilities. This funding will not only fuel expansion into vital markets across the US, EMEA, and APAC regions but also enhance engagement of its successful partnerships with Deloitte, Coalfire, Google as well as many others.

Since its last funding round, anecdotes has significantly expanded its technology partnerships, now featuring over 120 integrations with essential platforms in identity, security, collaboration, ticketing, and cloud infrastructure. The firm's presence on key marketplaces like Google Cloud Marketplace and Amazon Web Services amplifies its reach. Additionally, anecdotes has broadened its ecosystem, establishing relationships with dozens of channel partners and advisory firms.

"Our commitment remains steadfast: to empower businesses with cutting-edge solutions, fostering a safer and more compliant digital world. As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we are grateful for the trust of our investors and partners, and we look forward to delivering transformative value to our clients and the industry at large," says Yair Kuznitsov, CEO, anecdotes.

About anecdotes

anecdotes is the leading technology provider for Compliance leaders. Powered by data, the anecdotes Compliance Operating System (OS) transforms security Compliance from a box-ticking exercise into a powerful driver of growth. With a variety of applications powered by verified data, Compliance leaders as well as advisory firms and auditors, can turn manual, time-consuming, and siloed tasks into an automated, continuous, and strategic Compliance program. That's why some of the world's largest enterprises and fastest-growing brands use anecdotes. For more information, visit anecdotes.ai. 

SOURCE anecdotes

Also from this source

Security Compliance Playbooks by anecdotes Introduce Automation into GRC Event Response

anecdotes, the leading security Compliance technology firm, has launched its Security Compliance Playbooks designed to provide organizations with...

anecdotes Recognized as 'One to Watch' in Snowflake's Inaugural Cybersecurity Report

anecdotes today announced that it has been recognized as a Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) 'one to watch' in the inaugural report, The Next...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.