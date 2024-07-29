ANELLO Photonics and BEAMAGINE Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Vehicle Localization in Challenging Automotive Environments

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANELLO Photonics, the creator of the SiPhOG™ and a leading provider of cutting-edge photonics solutions for autonomous applications and BEAMAGINE, a pioneer in innovative solid-state LiDAR and vision solutions, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at revolutionizing vehicle localization for automotive OEM customers operating in GPS-Challenged environments. In addition to automotive OEMs, the collaboration between ANELLO and BEAMAGINE aims to support High Definition (HD) Mapping projects and municipalities focused on-road infrastructure maintenance. Agriculture customers facing daily challenges around navigation in GPS-Denied environments will also benefit from the collaboration between ANELLO and BEAMAGINE.

TEST VEHICLE EQUIPPED WITH ANELLO GNSS INS AND BEAMAGINE L3CAM

Partnership Overview

The partnership will leverage the strengths of both companies to develop an enhanced Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) system. By combining the BEAMAGINE L3CAM, a cutting-edge LiDAR camera enhanced with sensor fusion from different imaging modes and a dedicated embedded processor for AI perception, with the ANELLO GNSS/INS, a highly accurate inertial navigation system containing ANELLO's innovative optical gyroscope technology and algorithms, the collaboration aims to create a robust sensor fusion solution. This integrated system will significantly improve vehicle localization, ensuring reliable navigation and positioning even in the most challenging conditions and GPS-denied environments.

Key Benefits for Automotive OEMs and other customers

Enhanced Localization Accuracy: The fusion of BEAMAGINE's L3CAM and ANELLO's GNSS/INS provides unparalleled precision in vehicle localization. This ensures better accuracy for HD Mapping projects together with reliable performance in urban canyons, tunnels, orchards and other GPS-denied environments. Robust Performance in Challenging Conditions: By integrating advanced LiDAR, vision, and inertial sensors, the partnership offers a solution that can maintain high localization accuracy under challenging conditions, including adverse weather and low-light scenarios. Seamless Integration for Autonomous Applications: The joint solution is designed for easy integration into autonomous vehicle platforms, providing OEMs and municipalities with a plug-and-play option that enhances already existing systems. Improved Safety and Reliability: Enhanced localization capabilities contribute to safer autonomous driving by providing more reliable navigation data, reducing the risk of localization errors, and improving overall vehicle safety. Future-Proof Technology: Both ANELLO and BEAMAGINE are committed to continuous innovation. The partnership will ensure that the integrated solution evolves with advancements in sensor technology and autonomous driving needs.

"We are thrilled to partner with BEAMAGINE to address navigation and positioning in GPS-Denied environments which is one of the most critical challenges for all autonomous vehicles," said Dr. Mario Paniccia, CEO of ANELLO Photonics. "Our combined expertise in photonic gyroscopes and navigation solutions together with LiDAR technology and vision will provide Automotive, Agriculture and HD Mapping customers and OEMs with detailed, accurate and groundbreaking solutions to enhance localization accuracy and reliability for future autonomous platforms and applications."

Dr. Jordi Riu Gras, CEO of BEAMAGINE, added, "The collaboration with ANELLO Photonics represents a significant step forward in vehicle localization technology. By fusing our L3CAM with ANELLO's advanced optical gyroscope technology integrated into the ANELLO GNSS/INS, we are setting a new standard for precision and performance in autonomous driving and HD Mapping applications."

About ANELLO Photonics

About ANELLO Photonics: ANELLO Photonics is a leading-edge technology company based in Santa Clara, CA. The company has developed the ANELLO SiPhOG™ – Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope – based on integrated photonic system-on-chip technology. ANELLO's technology portfolio spans over 24 issued patents, over 34 pending patents, and also includes an AI-based sensor fusion engine.

About BEAMAGINE

BEAMAGINE (Barcelona, Spain) specializes in designing and manufacturing state-of-the-art solid-state LiDAR and vision systems enhanced with parallax-free data fusion and a dedicated embedded processing unit for AI perception. Their L3CAM products are known for their high performance, reliability, and versatility, making them ideal for applications in autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and beyond.

This press release marks an exciting milestone for ANELLO Photonics and BEAMAGINE as they join forces to push the boundaries of vehicle localization technology. Stay tuned for further updates on this groundbreaking collaboration.

