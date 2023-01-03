ANELLO Photonics Announces World's First Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope - SIPHOG™

ANELLO is showcasing at CES 2023 the Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope - SIPHOG™ – the world's smallest optical gyroscope for reliable and accurate navigation and positioning for autonomous applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANELLO Photonics, the creator of the SIPHOG, today announced that it will be showcasing at CES 2023 the world's first Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope - SIPHOG. The ANELLO SIPHOG is a low-noise and low-drift optical gyroscope smart sensor leveraging ANELLO's patented photonic integrated circuit technology. The result is the smallest optical gyroscope in the world, which enables reliable and accurate navigation and positioning across many autonomous applications.

"We are very excited and proud of this technological breakthrough at ANELLO," said Dr. Mario Paniccia, CEO of ANELLO Photonics. "With the ANELLO SIPHOG integrated into a range of Inertial Navigation Systems (INS) and solutions, customers now get access to a more stable, accurate and robust sensor for their autonomous applications. Customers in the autonomy space can rely on ANELLO to deliver cutting-edge, high-performance solutions using integrated photonics that previously was only available in very complex and expensive fiber gyroscopes."

At CES 2023, ANELLO is not only showcasing the SIPHOG but will also be showcasing full INS solutions that include ANELLO's own Sensor Fusion Engine delivering a full end-to-end offering to customers in various fields of autonomy where position, navigation and timing are essential.

"Silicon photonics is of strategic importance for Tower," said Russell Ellwanger, Tower Semiconductor CEO. "We have been engaged with ANELLO since their inception, have benefitted much through this partnership and are most excited to see them showcasing the SIPHOG to the world. This is a prodigious technology with a substantial value proposition and having vast applications for the industry. We look forward to continuing our great partnership with Dr. Paniccia and the ANELLO team."

"As the first investors in ANELLO, we are excited to see the SIPHOG at CES as an enabling ingredient for ANELLO's product portfolio," said Darren Liccardo, Managing Director at Catapult Ventures. "We are thrilled with their progress in building robust, high-performance, sensing solutions and we believe ANELLO will be a market leader in the autonomy space."

ANELLO Photonics is currently engaged in commercial trials with various market-leading customers in the Construction, Farming, Trucking, Robotics, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles, and National Security space.

About ANELLO Photonics

ANELLO Photonics is a leading-edge technology company based in Santa Clara, CA. The company has developed an integrated photonic system-on-chip technology for next generation navigation. ANELLO's SIPHOG™ gyroscope is based on its patented photonic integrated circuit technology. Along with its sensor fusion engine, ANELLO Photonics is building solutions for the autonomous world.

