ANELLO Photonics Announces World's Smallest Optical Gyro Inertial Navigation System

The ANELLO GNSS INS system provides up to 30 minutes of continuous and accurate dead-reckoning during fully GPS-denied conditions.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ANELLO Photonics , The Creator of the SiPhOG™, today announced the availability of the ANELLO GNSS INS - The World's Smallest Optical Gyro Inertial Navigation System - for robust and reliable long-term GPS-Denied Navigation and Localization.

Powered by ANELLO's unique optical gyroscope technology and ANELLO's AI-based sensor fusion engine, the ANELLO GNSS INS delivers robust, high-accuracy positioning and orientation for applications in the Agriculture, Construction, Trucking and Autonomous Vehicle space. Unlike other reference systems, the ANELLO GNSS INS delivers superior accuracy in high-temperature and high-vibration applications.

"We see rapidly growing interest and demand for our optical gyro technology and we are actively engaged with customers who need robust, high-precision optical gyro-based solutions for their autonomous applications," said Dr. Mario Paniccia, CEO of ANELLO Photonics. "The ANELLO GNSS INS has been developed in collaboration with our customers and we're proud to bring to market the World's Smallest Optical Gyro Inertial Navigation System designed for today's demanding autonomous applications."

The ANELLO GNSS INS system was designed with safety, robustness, and ease-of-use in mind. Seamless navigation and positioning in challenging GPS-denied environments allows ANELLO's optical gyro technology to support multiple customer applications and use cases. The ANELLO GNSS INS comes equipped with the following standard features:

Unaided heading drift of < 0.5°/hr

Dual multi-band RTK capable GNSS Engines

ASIL-D Ready Automotive Qualified CPU

Automotive 2-Wire Ethernet (100Base-T1)

Dual high-speed CAN FD Interfaces

Dual RS-232 Interfaces

Hardware Precision Time Protocol (PTP), IEEE 802.1AS

IP68 - Waterproof, Resistant to Dust, Salt Spray and Chemicals

ANELLO Photonics is currently engaged in trials with various market-leading customers in the Construction, Farming, Trucking, Robotics, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles, and National Security space.

About ANELLO Photonics

ANELLO Photonics is a leading-edge technology company based in Santa Clara, CA. The company has developed the ANELLO SiPhOG TM – Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope – based on integrated photonic system-on-chip technology. ANELLO's technology portfolio spans 20 issued patents, over 40 pending patents, and also includes an AI-based sensor fusion engine.

For more information visit www.anellophotonics.com ANELLO® and SiPhOG™ are registered trademarks of ANELLO Photonics.

