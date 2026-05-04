ANELLO Photonics Secures Additional $25M to Accelerate Production of its GPS-Denied Navigation Solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANELLO Photonics, the creator of the Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope (SiPhOG™) and a leader in solid-state, high-precision inertial navigation systems, today announced it has secured an additional $25 million in a Series B-2 financing round.

The oversubscribed round was led by MESH with participation from new investors Washington Harbour Partners alongside existing investors Lockheed Martin Ventures, Catapult Ventures, New Legacy Ventures, One Madison Group, IronGate Capital and Mana Ventures.

ANELLO Photonics

This additional investment will accelerate ANELLO's expansion and drive broader deployment of resilient navigation solutions for autonomous systems navigating in GPS-denied and contested environments across land, air, and sea.

"MESH is excited to invest in ANELLO because they have built a truly differentiated, defensible navigation platform for a world where GPS cannot be assumed. By delivering fiber‑gyro class performance in a chip‑scale, manufacturable form factor - and pairing it with real traction in mission‑critical defense and dual‑use markets - ANELLO has the potential to become foundational infrastructure for the next generation of autonomous systems. We believe this is a rare combination of breakthrough technology, execution, and timing," said Tony Fai, Partner at MESH.

Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS), including GPS, have become foundational to modern infrastructure across defense and commercial sectors, spanning land, air and sea operations. However, increasing vulnerabilities - including jamming and spoofing - are emerging as critical risks, with disruptions estimated to cost billions globally and impacting both everyday commercial activities and mission-critical systems.

ANELLO's silicon photonics–based inertial navigation technology delivers a cost-effective alternative to legacy systems, providing continuous, high-precision positioning independent of external signals. The company brings optical gyroscope performance into deployable navigation systems through advanced photonic integration. Its market-leading SiPhOG™ platform delivers fiber-optic–class performance in a compact, scalable form factor, enabling reliable autonomy across land, air and sea in the world's most demanding GPS-denied environments.

"Reliable navigation is fundamental to autonomy, safety, and mission assurance and we are excited to have MESH and Washington Harbour Partners as new investors in ANELLO," said Dr. Mario Paniccia, Co-Founder and CEO of ANELLO Photonics. "This additional $25 million in funding will enable us to scale production, accelerate innovation, and deliver resilient navigation capabilities to meet the rising global demand. In addition, it will allow us to deliver more products to more customers operating in increasingly contested and GPS-denied environments."

As autonomy reshapes industries and electronic warfare grows more sophisticated, the ability to navigate without GPS is rapidly shifting from advantage to necessity. ANELLO is at the forefront of this transition, delivering a new standard in resilient navigation through its fully integrated, chip-scale approach where fiber-optic-class performance meets SWaP-C efficiency at scale.

About ANELLO Photonics

ANELLO Photonics is a leading-edge technology company based in Santa Clara, CA. The company has developed the ANELLO SiPhOG™ - Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope - based on integrated photonic system-on-chip technology. ANELLO's technology portfolio spans over 80 issued or pending patents, and also includes an AI-based sensor fusion engine.

ANELLO® and SiPhOG™ are registered trademarks of ANELLO Photonics. Learn more at https://www.anellophotonics.com/

About MESH

MESH is an electronics-focused venture capital firm investing in technologies that will enable the next generation of innovation. Through its extensive electronics ecosystem, MESH connects global startups with leading foundries, IC designers, component manufacturers, and ODMs. Their network bridges world-class design and manufacturing capabilities with innovative startups worldwide, significantly reducing time-to-market for groundbreaking technologies. MESH combines deep investment expertise with industry insights to provide a knowledge-driven investment framework, enabling investors to strategically build and manage their technology portfolios. Learn more at https://mesh.vc

About Washington Harbour Partners

Washington Harbour Partners is an investment firm focused on supporting high-growth companies across strategic sectors. The firm brings deep operational and financial expertise to help scale innovative businesses and drive long-term value creation. Washington Harbour Partners works closely with management teams to accelerate growth and expand market opportunities. Learn more at https://www.washingtonharbourpartners.com/

Contact:

Gerhard Boiciuc

+1 (312) 505-5356

[email protected]

SOURCE ANELLO Photonics