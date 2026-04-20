ANELLO Photonics Selected for Resilient Navigation on BlackSea Technologies' Chaser USV Platforms

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANELLO Photonics, the creator of the Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope (SiPhOG™) and a leader in solid-state, high-precision inertial navigation systems, and BlackSea Technologies (blacksea.tech), a developer of advanced autonomous maritime systems, today announced that the ANELLO Maritime Inertial Navigation System (INS), following successful demonstration on the GARC platform, has been selected and designed into BlackSea Technologies' Chaser autonomous surface vessel.

BlackSea

The collaboration brings together ANELLO's cutting-edge inertial sensing technology with BlackSea's mission-ready maritime autonomy platform to accelerate fleet modernization while delivering assured navigation for uncrewed surface vessels (USVs) operating in GPS-denied and contested environments.

As reliance on Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) continues to grow across maritime operations, vulnerabilities such as jamming and spoofing are emerging as critical risks to defense and commercial missions. These disruptions threaten operational continuity, safety, and mission success across increasingly autonomous maritime fleets.

By integrating the ANELLO Maritime INS into the Chaser platform, the collaboration enables continuous, high-precision navigation independent of GNSS availability. Built on ANELLO's proprietary SiPhOG™ technology, the ANELLO Maritime INS delivers robust positioning and heading performance without reliance on external signals, ensuring resilient operation in the most challenging environments.

Reliable navigation is fundamental to autonomy, safety, and mission assurance," said Dr. Mario Paniccia, Co-Founder and CEO of ANELLO Photonics. "With the ANELLO Maritime INS now integrated into the Chaser platform, we are delivering proven, high-performance inertial navigation that maintains precise positioning and heading even in GPS-denied environments."

BlackSea Technologies' Chaser platform is designed to advance maritime autonomy across a wide range of missions, including surveillance, security, and operations in complex and contested environments. Built on a modular architecture that enables mission flexibility, the platform incorporates ANELLO's Maritime INS to deliver assured, resilient positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) performance in GNSS-denied and contested environments.

"Our collaboration with ANELLO enables a new level of navigation resilience for maritime autonomy," said Timothy O'Connor, CSO at BlackSea Technologies. "By incorporating ANELLO's advanced inertial navigation technology, we are strengthening the reliability and mission capability of the Chaser platform for our customers."

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing resilient navigation solutions for autonomous systems across maritime domains. By combining proven inertial sensing with operationally deployed autonomy platforms, ANELLO and BlackSea Technologies are addressing one of the most critical challenges facing autonomous navigation today.

About ANELLO Photonics

ANELLO Photonics is a leading-edge technology company based in Santa Clara, CA. The company has developed the ANELLO SiPhOG™ – Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope – based on integrated photonic system-on-chip technology. ANELLO's technology portfolio spans over 45 issued patents, over 38 pending patents, and also includes an AI-based sensor fusion engine. ANELLO® and SiPhOG™ are registered trademarks of ANELLO Photonics. Learn more at https://www.anellophotonics.com/.

About BlackSea Technologies

BlackSea Technologies (blacksea.tech) develops advanced autonomous maritime platforms designed for defense, security, and commercial applications. Its GARC/Chaser platform enables persistent, mission-adaptive operations in complex maritime environments, supporting a range of autonomous surface vessel use cases.

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SOURCE ANELLO Photonics