ANELLO Photonics Unveils Breakthrough in Aerial, Maritime and Terrestrial Navigation: Introducing the ANELLO X3 as the World's Smallest and Lightest Commercially Available 3-Axis Optical Gyroscope IMU

News provided by

ANELLO

08 Jan, 2024, 09:02 ET

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANELLO Photonics, the Creator of the SiPhOG™, proudly announces the official launch and availability of the ANELLO X3, a revolutionary 3-Axis optical gyroscope IMU designed to redefine navigation and positioning in GPS-denied and contested environments.

In an era where the demand for precise and reliable navigation in challenging conditions is ever-growing, and with size, weight and power being key critical metrics, the ANELLO X3 emerges as a game-changer for the industry. Leveraging the cutting-edge ANELLO SiPhOG (Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope) technology, the ANELLO X3 is the world's smallest, lightest, lowest power, state-of-the-art tri-axial optical gyroscope providing high accuracy, performance and reliability for today's autonomous applications. These features make the ANELLO X3 an indispensable solution for autonomous commercial and defense applications involving robots, drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and also various maritime and land vehicle applications including high-accuracy surveying and mapping.

Key Features of the ANELLO X3 IMU:

  • 3-Axis ANELLO Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope - SiPhOG™
  • < 0.5°/hr Gyro Bias Instability
  • < 0.05°/√hr Angular Random Walk
  • < 20μg Accel Bias Instability
  • < 5.0W Power Consumption
  • < 8 in3 Size
  • < 0.5 lbs Weight
  • RS-422 or UART interfaces

"The ANELLO X3 represents a significant leap forward in navigation technology. Its unparalleled precision and tri-axial capabilities make it the ideal solution for applications where size, weight, power, reliability and precise navigation is critical," said Dr. Mario Paniccia, CEO of ANELLO Photonics. "We are confident that the ANELLO X3 will set a new standard for performance for autonomous solutions and systems operating in GPS-denied or contested environments."

"We have been engaged with ANELLO since their inception and have been greatly inspired through partnering to create world best figures of merit," said Russell Ellwanger Tower Semiconductor CEO. "I am very excited to see them launching the ANELLO X3 to the world at CES. Silicon Photonics remains of strategic importance to Tower within which the SiPhOG is a cutting-edge technology with vast potential for both commercial and defense applications. We look forward to continuing this great partnership with Dr. Paniccia and the ANELLO team and contributing to the high-value offering they have developed." 

"The ANELLO X3 substantively improves the Joint Force's survivability and lethality with resilient Precision, Navigation and Timing capabilities. Available now for field and weapon system integration, the ANELLO X3 provides our forces winning edge in contested combat environments with either no GPS or where GPS signals are jammed or spoofed," said Hugh Wyman Howard III, Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral and former Commander, Naval Special Warfare."I look forward to seeing the immediate impact of this innovative technology with hypersonic systems and in autonomous multi-domain unmanned systems in the air, land and sea." 

ANELLO Photonics is currently engaged in trials with various market-leading customers in the Construction, Farming, Robotics, Trucking, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles, and Defense space.

To celebrate the launch of the ANELLO X3, ANELLO Photonics is offering exclusive opportunities for partnerships and collaborations. Interested parties are encouraged to reach out to [email protected] for more information.

About ANELLO Photonics
ANELLO Photonics is a leading-edge technology company based in Santa Clara, CA. The company has developed the ANELLO SiPhOG™ – Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope – based on integrated photonic system-on-chip technology. ANELLO's technology portfolio spans 24 issued patents, over 34 pending patents, and also includes an AI-based sensor fusion engine.

For more information visit www.anellophotonics.com.

 Anello® and SiPhOG™ are registered trademarks of ANELLO Photonics.

Media Contact:
Gerhard Boiciuc
312-505-5356
[email protected]

SOURCE ANELLO

Also from this source

ANELLO Photonics, the Creator of the SiPhOG™, Announces Availability of New Embedded Centimeter-Accurate Localization Services for Its Product Line Built for Autonomous Applications in GNSS-Denied Environments

ANELLO Photonics, the Creator of the SiPhOG™, Announces Availability of New Embedded Centimeter-Accurate Localization Services for Its Product Line Built for Autonomous Applications in GNSS-Denied Environments

ANELLO Photonics, the Creator of the SiPhOG™, is pleased to announce new real-time centimeter-accurate positioning and localization capabilities for...
ANELLO Photonics Announces Availability of the ANELLO IMU+ with Optical Gyroscope Technology for Autonomous Construction, Robotics, Mining, Trucking and Defense Applications

ANELLO Photonics Announces Availability of the ANELLO IMU+ with Optical Gyroscope Technology for Autonomous Construction, Robotics, Mining, Trucking and Defense Applications

ANELLO Photonics, the Creator of the SiPhOG™, today announced the availability of the ANELLO IMU+ for robust and reliable autonomous Navigation and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Automotive

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.