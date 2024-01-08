ANELLO Photonics Unveils Breakthrough in Aerial, Maritime and Terrestrial Navigation: Introducing the ANELLO X3 as the World's Smallest and Lightest Commercially Available 3-Axis Optical Gyroscope IMU

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ANELLO Photonics, the Creator of the SiPhOG™, proudly announces the official launch and availability of the ANELLO X3, a revolutionary 3-Axis optical gyroscope IMU designed to redefine navigation and positioning in GPS-denied and contested environments.

In an era where the demand for precise and reliable navigation in challenging conditions is ever-growing, and with size, weight and power being key critical metrics, the ANELLO X3 emerges as a game-changer for the industry. Leveraging the cutting-edge ANELLO SiPhOG (Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope) technology, the ANELLO X3 is the world's smallest, lightest, lowest power, state-of-the-art tri-axial optical gyroscope providing high accuracy, performance and reliability for today's autonomous applications. These features make the ANELLO X3 an indispensable solution for autonomous commercial and defense applications involving robots, drones, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and also various maritime and land vehicle applications including high-accuracy surveying and mapping.

Key Features of the ANELLO X3 IMU:

3-Axis ANELLO Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope - SiPhOG™

< 0.5°/hr Gyro Bias Instability

< 0.05°/√hr Angular Random Walk

< 20μg Accel Bias Instability

< 5.0W Power Consumption

< 8 in 3 Size

Size < 0.5 lbs Weight

RS-422 or UART interfaces

"The ANELLO X3 represents a significant leap forward in navigation technology. Its unparalleled precision and tri-axial capabilities make it the ideal solution for applications where size, weight, power, reliability and precise navigation is critical," said Dr. Mario Paniccia, CEO of ANELLO Photonics. "We are confident that the ANELLO X3 will set a new standard for performance for autonomous solutions and systems operating in GPS-denied or contested environments."

"We have been engaged with ANELLO since their inception and have been greatly inspired through partnering to create world best figures of merit," said Russell Ellwanger Tower Semiconductor CEO. "I am very excited to see them launching the ANELLO X3 to the world at CES. Silicon Photonics remains of strategic importance to Tower within which the SiPhOG is a cutting-edge technology with vast potential for both commercial and defense applications. We look forward to continuing this great partnership with Dr. Paniccia and the ANELLO team and contributing to the high-value offering they have developed."

"The ANELLO X3 substantively improves the Joint Force's survivability and lethality with resilient Precision, Navigation and Timing capabilities. Available now for field and weapon system integration, the ANELLO X3 provides our forces winning edge in contested combat environments with either no GPS or where GPS signals are jammed or spoofed," said Hugh Wyman Howard III, Retired U.S. Navy Rear Admiral and former Commander, Naval Special Warfare."I look forward to seeing the immediate impact of this innovative technology with hypersonic systems and in autonomous multi-domain unmanned systems in the air, land and sea."

ANELLO Photonics is currently engaged in trials with various market-leading customers in the Construction, Farming, Robotics, Trucking, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles, and Defense space.

About ANELLO Photonics

ANELLO Photonics is a leading-edge technology company based in Santa Clara, CA. The company has developed the ANELLO SiPhOG™ – Silicon Photonics Optical Gyroscope – based on integrated photonic system-on-chip technology. ANELLO's technology portfolio spans 24 issued patents, over 34 pending patents, and also includes an AI-based sensor fusion engine.

For more information visit www.anellophotonics.com .

Anello® and SiPhOG™ are registered trademarks of ANELLO Photonics.

