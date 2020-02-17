Anesthesia Drugs Market Insights, 2020-2025 - New Approvals of Anesthetic Drugs, Reduction in the Cost of Newly Invented Drugs

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Anesthesia Drugs Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The anesthesia drugs market was valued at USD 4,512.11 million in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 5,314.66 million in 2024, while witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. The key factors propelling the growth of this market are the increasing number of surgeries and new approvals of anesthetic drugs.

There are wide ranges of surgeries based on the length of stay for surgeries. These include elective surgery and emergency surgery. Based on procedures, there are wide ranges of surgeries, where open surgery is most common. Others include keyhole surgery, laparoscopic surgery, microsurgery, and cosmetic surgery.



In recent years, several articles have reported a significant rise in the number of day care procedures (ambulatory surgery), and diagnostic and therapeutic services. This is primarily due to the increased dependence on advances made in anesthesia, surgical, and medical technologies.



Furthermore, the rise in surgeries is attributed to the increasing risk of various accidents, sports injuries, and diseases, globally. According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 51 million inpatient surgeries and 53 million outpatient surgeries were performed in the United States in 2017.



In the European region, in England, nearly 4.7 million patients were admitted for surgeries in 2014, as per the Royal College of Surgeons. This indicates the rising number of surgeries, which ultimately results into the rising demand for the anesthesia drugs and propels the growth of the anesthesia drugs market.



Propofol Sub-segment Expected to Show the Fastest Growth in the General Anesthesia Drugs Segment



The propofol sub-segment of the anesthesia drugs market is expected to experience a fast growth rate while witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period.



Propofol is a drug that has been used for a long time for various surgical procedures requiring anesthesia. Teva Pharmaceuticals had stopped manufacturing propofol for a particular time; however, the drug returned to the market in 2013. Hospira is another major player in the propofol sub-segment. In 2015, Pfizer acquired Hospira and created a leading global established pharmaceutical (GEP) business.



Some of the companies who manufacture propofol injections are Neon Laboratories Limited, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited, and Fresenius Kabi. The drug is always in demand in the market for utilization in different surgeries, and is expected to witness rapid growth in the coming years.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period



North America currently dominates the anesthesia drugs market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The US anesthesia market is the largest regional market in the world. This market is driven by factors, such as the increasing number of surgeries, rising aging population with increasing chronic conditions, and advancements in anesthesia technologies.



Competitive Landscape



The anesthesia drugs market is highly competitive and consists of several major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with rising drug approvals, mid-size to smaller companies are increasing their market presence by introducing new ingredients with fewer prices. Companies, like Baxter, Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca, Roche Holding AG, and B. Braun Melsungen AG, hold substantial market shares in the anesthesia drugs market.



Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgeries

4.2.2 New Approvals of Anesthetic Drugs

4.2.3 Reduction in the Cost of Newly Invented Drugs

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects of General Anesthetics

4.3.2 Lack of Skilled-Anesthetics

4.3.3 Regulatory Issues

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Type

5.1.1 General Anesthesia Drugs

5.1.1.1 Propofol

5.1.1.2 Sevoflurane

5.1.1.3 Desflurane

5.1.1.4 Dexmedetomidine

5.1.1.5 Remifentanil

5.1.1.6 Midazolam

5.1.1.7 Other General Anesthesia Drugs

5.1.2 Local Anesthesia Drugs

5.1.2.1 Bupivacaine

5.1.2.2 Ropivacaine

5.1.2.3 Lidocaine

5.1.2.4 Chloroprocaine

5.1.2.5 Articaine

5.1.2.6 Benzocaine

5.1.2.7 Local Anesthesia Drugs

5.2 By Route of Administration

5.2.1 Inhalation

5.2.2 Injection

5.2.3 Other Routes of Administration

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 General Surgeries

5.3.2 Plastic Surgery

5.3.3 Cosmetic Surgeries

5.3.4 Dental Surgeries

5.3.5 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Baxter

6.1.2 Hospira

6.1.3 Abbott Laboratories

6.1.4 AstraZeneca

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.6 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.7 AbbVie Inc.

6.1.8 Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

6.1.9 Eisai Co. Ltd.

6.1.10 Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



