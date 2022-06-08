Anesthesia Provider Uses Dialog Health Texting for Patient Engagement and Staff Productivity

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialog Health, a two-way texting platform that enables information to be pushed to and pulled from patients, caregivers, and healthcare facility staff, announces the publication of a new case study. This success story highlights how its platform is helping Chicago-based Mobile Anesthesiologists achieve substantial improvements in several aspects of its operations, including patient engagement and staff workload, all while reducing costs.

Ambulatory Management Solutions

The Dialog Health platform was selected by Ambulatory Management Solutions (AMS), a national management services organization that supports outpatient anesthesia services. AMS then had Mobile Anesthesiologists deploy the platform in July 2020.

Since deployment, Mobile Anesthesiologists is reaching 97% of patients via text messaging. The anesthesia provider has used two-way text messaging for extensive patient outreach activities in areas such as preadmission documentation, patient transportation, COVID-19 screenings, compliance reminders, and satisfaction surveys.

The case study shares the impressive results Mobile Anesthesiologists achieved in its Chicago market over a five-month period in 2021. These include the following:

225% increase in completed pre-appointment documentation (i.e., patient history) via Mobile Anesthesiologists' web portal





76% of post-operative surveys completed via text messaging





99% improved Net Promoter Score ®





66% of patient satisfaction surveys completed via text messaging





74% of COVID screenings completed via text messaging

Thanks to texting with Dialog Health, Mobile Anesthesiologists has significantly strengthened patient engagement while greatly reducing the staff time and costs associated with patient outreach and communications.

"With Dialog Health, we are engaging with and helping our patients through their whole journey," said Tina Mentz, chief operating officer of AMS. "We're meeting patients where they are; we're interacting with patients the way they're accustomed to, which is their mobile device; and we're communicating with patients in the method they increasingly prefer. Thanks to texting, we're seeing significant productivity gains by eliminating manual outreach efforts while delivering better service to our patients."

Brandon Daniell, president and co-founder of Dialog Health, praised AMS and Mobile Anesthesiologists for how they are using texting. "Text messaging has the potential to transform the way organizations communicate and engage with patients, and we're seeing this firsthand with AMS and Mobile Anesthesiologists. They have effectively leveraged texting to improve outcomes and the patient experience while also contributing to enhanced staff productivity and satisfaction. We are pleased our platform is greatly helping these terrific professionals and their patients, and we look forward to exploring how texting can continue to support efforts to meet and exceed their goals."

To access the AMS/Mobile Anesthesiologists case study, click here. Organizations interested in adding text messaging for patient communications should visit Dialog Health, email [email protected], or call (877) 666-1132.

About Dialog Health

Dialog Health provides a two-way texting platform to organizations which they can leverage as a communication and engagement channel. Two-way texting is a convenient, fast, effective, and affordable communication resource for stakeholder engagement. For more information, visit dialoghealth.com, call (877) 666-1132, and follow Dialog Health on LinkedIn.

About Ambulatory Management Solutions

AMS provides turnkey anesthesia and administrative support services for in-office and ambulatory-based surgical procedures to physician practices across various specialties that are completing surgical procedures for lower-risk patients in an office setting. Our comprehensive, office-based surgical solution has helped to drive significant growth of outpatient surgery and ease the burden associated with outpatient surgery on independent physicians. AMS helped to create a safe, effective, and financially viable office-based anesthesia model that has been replicated throughout the country. We have been focused on value-based healthcare since we started and continue to evolve the outpatient anesthesia model and services we provide to meet the needs of this unique and ever-changing environment. For more information, please visit ams-md.com.

Media Contact:

Brandon Daniell

615-429-4252

[email protected]

SOURCE Dialog Health