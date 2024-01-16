Dialog Health Announces the Appointment of Bo Spessard as Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

Dialog Health

16 Jan, 2024, 08:48 ET

Veteran B2B SaaS executive joins healthcare engagement and communication leader to further growth and technology innovation

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialog Health, a leading healthcare texting platform for patient and staff engagement, announces the appointment of Bo Spessard as Dialog Health's new fractional Chief Operating Officer.

In this role, Spessard will oversee the company's operational landscape, help lead business development, and fortify key account teams, reinforcing the company's commitment to healthcare innovation, efficiency, and customer success. Spessard will also focus on supporting Dialog Health's continued growth in partnering with Fortune 500 healthcare organizations.


Bo Spessard, Chief Operating Officer of Dialog Health


"Bo brings impressive experience and expertise in enterprise software, scaling businesses, serving clients, and empowering staff to deliver exceptional client services," said Sean Roy, Dialog Health General Manager and Co-Founder. "He has a proven track record in B2B SaaS technology and is known for providing invaluable strategic guidance and leadership. Bo's addition to the Dialog Health team comes during an exciting growth period for our company. He will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in helping us further build high-performing teams, achieve company goals, and ensure we continue to meet and exceed customer expectations."

Spessard is an industry veteran with nearly 20 years of experience leading fast-growing B2B SaaS companies. He was the COO of Emma, a B2B SaaS marketing company acquired by Insight Partners in what was one of the largest non-healthcare technology exits in Nashville. Spessard has been working with Jurassic Capital, a B2B SaaS growth equity firm based in Durham, N.C., as an operating advisor for their portfolio companies over the past two years. With a background in private corporate law, he brings the perspective of an entrepreneur operator and trusted advisor to founders, C-suite executives, and investors.

"Dialog Health is a recognized leader in healthcare text messaging and an essential part of how organizations of various sizes and healthcare industries are improving their engagement and communications," said Spessard. "Having known Sean and Brandon [Dialog Health Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder] for over a decade, I am excited to join the Dialog Health management team as we write the next chapter in the company's growth and success. I look forward to helping current and future Dialog Health clients harness the mobile solutions that improve performance across their enterprise."

About Dialog Health
Dialog Health is committed to helping healthcare providers improve patient and staff engagement. Our easy-to-use, HIPAA-compliant texting platform and supporting solutions are purpose-built for healthcare and scalable throughout the enterprise for seamless conversation across the patient and employee journey. Dialog Health empowers providers of all sizes in all sectors to solve their biggest pain points in areas including staffing, scheduling, revenue cycle, compliance, and efficiency.

We serve single practices to large, multi-location organizations, and are relied upon by Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 organizations. Our technology is built to not only integrate but enhance the technology already in use by our partners. At Dialog Health, we're motivated by a vision and mission to help our clients tackle healthcare's unique challenges through simplifying and strengthening communication. Learn more at https://dialoghealth.com/.

Media Contact:
Tara Barone
412-849-358
[email protected]

SOURCE Dialog Health

