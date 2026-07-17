ANF Care: Supporting Everyday Balance and Rhythm

Exploring a Wearable Approach to Everyday Wellness Rhythms

MARBELLA, Spain, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rhythm shapes daily life in many ways, from behavioral patterns like habits to the body's own natural cycles. Growing interest in these patterns has brought attention to how rhythm and balance may play a role in everyday wellbeing — and a wearable technology from ANF Care™ is exploring how that thinking can translate into a simple, everyday wellness routine.

Life includes many kinds of rhythm: sleep-wake cycles, daily routines, and a broader sense of balance that wellness brands often describe collectively as "BioCoherence." Alongside physical rhythm, habits themselves follow patterns, and current thinking in behavioral science suggests that, with the right motivation, those patterns can shift more readily than commonly assumed.

This interest in rhythm and balance shaped the creation of ANF Care™. The Spain-based brand grew out of observations made by Dr. Mikel Hoff, Founder of ANF Academy, over years of developing training and technology in the wellness space.

Many wellness routines — supplements, topical products, and similar approaches — ask the body to process something before it can have any effect. ANF Care™ took a different starting point: a wearable built around neuro frequency technology, refined by Dr. Mikel Hoff over 15 years of research and development.

The result is ANF Care™: a non-invasive wearable applied directly to the skin, designed around the idea of supporting the body's own sense of everyday balance. Nothing is ingested, inhaled, or chemically absorbed.

"What we've built with ANF Care™ is something the wellness market hasn't seen before," said Dr. Mikel. "A wearable that doesn't stimulate, shock, or supplement — it's designed to work alongside the body's own natural rhythms. That idea has guided our research for 15 years, and we're proud to bring it to the American consumer."

ANF Care™ is designed to be part of an everyday wellness routine, with a focus on supporting a sense of calm, rest, and renewed energy. The brand's design approach and underlying technology are proprietary to ANF Care™ in the current US wellness market.

About ANF Care™

ANF Care™ is the consumer wellness brand of Amino Frequency Corporation S.L. (Grupo Amino), headquartered in Marbella, Spain. ANF Care brings the same underlying technology to the direct consumer market as a premium wellness product. The company's wearable technology uses proprietary frequency-coded design and is intended to complement everyday wellness routines. Its disc-shaped products are light, discreet, and easy to wear, supporting what the brand calls BioCoherence — a wellness concept focused on balance, rhythm, and internal coherence. Learn more at ANF.care.

Dr. Zedan

Phone +34 613760963

[email protected]

SOURCE ANF Care